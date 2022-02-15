After spending nearly a decade as an assistant coach for the St. Mary's Ryken High School football team, Gary Wynn has been named the Knights' new head coach.
Wynn, a Calvert County resident and math teacher at the school, takes over the reins from Aaron Brady, who resigned after leading the Knights to a 34-11 record during his stint at the helm. Wynn had served several roles under Brady over the last five seasons and was a key part of the team's ability to garner three consecutive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Metro Division championships.
"I'm very excited to be taking over the program," Wynn said. "I really can't say enough about the job that coach Brady did while he was here and the influence that he had on me. One thing that I learned from him was how much attention to detail goes into everything."
Brady, who had previously been the football coach at Gonzaga before heading to St. Mary's Ryken, applauded the school for promoting Wynn to the head coaching position for the upcoming fall season. While Brady arrived with ample experiencing coaching in the tough WCAC, he admitted that he did not have the local background that Wynn possesses.
"I don't think the school could have made a better choice," said Brady, who is still pursuing a coaching job of his own. "I think the program is in great hands. Gary has been with the program for seven seasons and he's done basically everything. He's already well-known in the community and well-respected in the building."
St. Mary's Ryken finished the 2021 season with a modest 6-6 mark, but it could not have asked for a better conclusion when upending previously unbeaten Archbishop Carroll 24-12 to capture the WCAC Metro Division Championship game. The Knights had suffered a 33-26 setback to the Lions in their league meeting but attained sweet revenge in Brady's final game at the helm.
Wynn, who had also served as the linebackers' coach at St. Mary's Ryken under Jerry Franks for two seasons before Brady's arrival, was the running game coordinator, offensive line coach and then offensive coordinator. The Knights won their first WCAC Metro Division title in 2018, successfully defended that title in 2019 and then earned a third straight crown last fall. Ryken played six games during an abbreviated, unofficial 2020 season in which those games were played last spring.
"Coach Brady really came in here and changed the whole culture for the program," Wynn said. "Everyone on the coaching staff bought in to what he was doing and so did the players. I've been fortunate to keep almost all of the assistant coaches that we had last season. We just want to continue the success that we've had here over the last five seasons and keep building on that."