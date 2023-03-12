Lackey High School sophomores Kennedy Hall, left, and Nadeya Regala surround Chargers' coach Jo'nel Barnes who proudly holds the championship trophy after Lackey downed Kent Island 53-33 for the 2A state title last Saturday at the University of Maryland. Regala led all scorers with 25 points and Hall added 23 as Lackey handed Kent Island its first loss of the season in the title game.
Perhaps in contrast to the standard formula genuinely applied to state title teams from various female or male sports where senior-laden rosters tend to excel, the Lackey High School girls' basketball team rode a pair of talented sophomores to its first 2A state title in program history on March 11 at the University of Maryland.
Lackey (24-3) sophomores Nadeya Regala and Kennedy Hall had been the center of attention for the Chargers all winter and last Saturday evening their youthful talents were on full display as they beat Kent High 53-33. Regala led all scorers with 25 points, connecting on five three-point field goals, and Hall added 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Chargers to their first state title.
"We're going to celebrate this win, but we know we're still going to be good for a while," Regala said. "You never know that the future holds. We want to get back here each year, but you can't take anything for granted. We got beat in the first round of the playoffs last year. When we started winning this year, no one wanted to give us any credit and that motivated us even more."
Lackey and Kent Island both appeared jittery through the early stages of the state title game, with each team missing layups. Kent Island got its first six points from senior Allison Corbin (14 points) who connected on a pair of three-point field goals in the opening minutes, the second of which gave the Buccaneers their final lead of the day at 6-5.
Lackey countered with an improbable 14-0 run over the last five minutes of the first quarter with Regala accounting for nine of them. Seniors Andrea Harley and Raylin Lee also scored during that skein, with Lee notching her lone three-pointer of the outing. Each team scored 11 points in the second quarter with Regala nailing a pair of three-pointers.
On three different occasions in the third quarter Lackey pushed the advantage to 18 points as Regala added another three-pointer and Hall contributed two buckets inside. Hall and Regala accounted for all 12 of the Chargers' points in the fourth quarter, with Regala adding yet another three-pointer to extend the margin to 49-31 with just under three minutes remaining.
"I'm excited about the future of this team," said Hall. "But right now I'm focusing on my AAU team this summer. Tryouts start next week and then we have a busy schedule. But I'm excited about what we can do at Lackey the next two years."
Lackey senior Andrea Harley had opted to remain taking classes virtually after the COVID-19 shutdowns, but this year she returned to the school and the team. Harley, who also played field hockey for the Chargers in the fall, is eager to see what Hall and Regala can accomplish in the future.
"This was the best team that I've ever been a part of," Harley said. "I'm glad that I came back this year. Nadaye and Kennedy are so talented. They were able to win states in just their second season. I can't wait to see what the future holds for them and the program."