Lackey girls capture youthful state title

Lackey High School sophomores Kennedy Hall, left, and Nadeya Regala surround Chargers' coach Jo'nel Barnes who proudly holds the championship trophy after Lackey downed Kent Island 53-33 for the 2A state title last Saturday at the University of Maryland. Regala led all scorers with 25 points and Hall added 23 as Lackey handed Kent Island its first loss of the season in the title game.

 Staff photo by Ted Black

Perhaps in contrast to the standard formula genuinely applied to state title teams from various female or male sports where senior-laden rosters tend to excel, the Lackey High School girls' basketball team rode a pair of talented sophomores to its first 2A state title in program history on March 11 at the University of Maryland.

Lackey (24-3) sophomores Nadeya Regala and Kennedy Hall had been the center of attention for the Chargers all winter and last Saturday evening their youthful talents were on full display as they beat Kent High 53-33. Regala led all scorers with 25 points, connecting on five three-point field goals, and Hall added 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Chargers to their first state title.


Twitter: @TedSoMdNews