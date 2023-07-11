American Legion Post 255 Humphreys hurler Kiersten Humphreys fires to the plate on July 6 in the first game of the Legion Junior League softball twin bill against Legion Post 274. After being humbled 10-1 in the first game, Humphreys claimed an early lead in the second before eventually falling 9-4 at Chancellor's Run Regional Park.
American Legion Post 255 leadoff batter and shortstop Chloe Hancock heads toward second base as Post 274 first baseman Lacey Jones reacts to the play in the July 6 Legion Junior League contest at Chancellor's Run Regional Park. Post 274 won both halves of that twin bill, 10-1 and 9-4.
American Legion Post 274 Jones batter Peyton Buckler leans toward second base as Post 255 Humphreys first baseman Kennedy Knott looks for the ball to be put in play in the July 6 American Legion Junior Softball League double header. Post 274 swept both halves of that twin bill, 10-1 and 9-4 at Chancellor's Run Regional Park.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
On an evening when the remnants of smoke from a distant fire well north of the border had initially nixed their twin bill, the American Legion Post 274 Jones team swept host Legion 255 Humphreys 10-1 and 9-4 last Thursday evening, July 6, at Chancellor's Run Regional Park in American Legion Junior Softball League action.
While Post 274 has emerged as one of the best two teams in the inaugural season of the Legion Junior league, boasting numerous travel players from the Northern-Calvert Fury 14U program, the Post 255 Humphreys squad is clearly among the youngest, but also, arguably among its grittiest.
Post 274 had scored early and often en route to a 10-1 victory in the opener with Madeline Dare, Leah Buck each delivering run-scoring singles against Post 255 starter Kiersten Humphreys. Unfazed by their thumping in the opener, Post 255 scored three times in the top of the first inning of the nightcap while running the bases aggressively and fearlessly before watching Post 274 respond with eight runs in the bottom of the second against Faith Copsey.
"I just went up there looking for good pitches to hit," said Dare, who went 2-for-5 and drives in four runs and scored twice in the sweep. "I was just looking to get some hits to help my team. You just had to be patient against her."
Buck, who also went 2-for-5 and drove in three runs for Post 274 in the twin bill, got tested defensively in the first inning of the second game when the Post 255 squad took an aggressive approach to running the bases and tested the catcher early. Buck, a rising freshman at La Plata High School, settled down after two throwing errors in the first led to two Post 255 runs and helped settle things down in the last three frames.
"It was kind of a rough start," Buck said in regards to the first inning of the second game. "They came out and ran the bases pretty aggressively. But once we settled down and scored those [eight] runs in the second inning we were okay. It's been fun being part of this league. We play in a lot of tournaments, but this is a lot more fun."
Post 255 leadoff batter and shortstop Chloe Hancock clearly represented the youthful, fiery leader of the Humphreys squad. Still more than a year removed from attending Chopticon High School, the diminutive St. Mary's County resident who turned 13 last month provided a spark at the top of the order and anchored the defense behind her pitchers while playing shortstop.
"I like playing both roles," Hancock said of batting leadoff and playing shortstop. "I like being able to get on base and then run the bases. I like playing shortstop and backing up my pitchers. This league has been a lot of fun. We get the chance to play games close to home and face good competition."