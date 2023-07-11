On an evening when the remnants of smoke from a distant fire well north of the border had initially nixed their twin bill, the American Legion Post 274 Jones team swept host Legion 255 Humphreys 10-1 and 9-4 last Thursday evening, July 6, at Chancellor's Run Regional Park in American Legion Junior Softball League action.

While Post 274 has emerged as one of the best two teams in the inaugural season of the Legion Junior league, boasting numerous travel players from the Northern-Calvert Fury 14U program, the Post 255 Humphreys squad is clearly among the youngest, but also, arguably among its grittiest.


  

