Last Thursday evening, June 8, when the La Plata Post 82 baseball team ventured to Chancellor's Run Regional Park to face St. Mary's Post 255, runs would be at a premium through the first four innings as solid pitching and stellar defensive plays defined the early proceedings.

But after owning a modest 2-1 lead heading to the fifth, La Plata finally put together a series of hits with runners in scoring position and Post 82 scored six runs against Post 255 reliever Bill Hagan to break open the contest en route to an 8-1 victory. Ryan Prehoda, whose sacrifice fly to center two innings earlier had given the visitors a 2-0 lead, provided the key hit with a two-run, bases loaded double.


