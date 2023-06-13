La Plata Post 82 starting pitcher Nick Quade prepares to fire to the plate against St. Mary's Post 255 hitter Ryan Brown with Jared Harry taking a lead off second base following his one-out double. brown singled to left in the at-bat, but Quade limited the hosts to one run in four complete and Post 82 emerged with an 8-1 victory last Thursday evening at Chancellor's Run Regional Park.
With two runners in scoring position, La Plata Post 82 starting pitcher Nick Quade fires to the plate against St. Mary's Post 255 batter Colby Hayden in the first inning of the June 8 Frank Riley American Legion game at Chancellor's Run Regional Park. Quade limited Post 255 to one run in four complete innings and Post 82 eventually emerged with an 8-1 victory in that contest.
St. Mary's Post 255 starting pitcher Ryan Brown fires to the plate in the first inning against La Plata Post 82 leadoff batter Taylor Ellis. Brown limited Post 82 to two runs in four innings but took the loss as La Plata broke open the game late for an 8-1 victory on June 8 at Chancellor's Run Regional Park.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Last Thursday evening, June 8, when the La Plata Post 82 baseball team ventured to Chancellor's Run Regional Park to face St. Mary's Post 255, runs would be at a premium through the first four innings as solid pitching and stellar defensive plays defined the early proceedings.
But after owning a modest 2-1 lead heading to the fifth, La Plata finally put together a series of hits with runners in scoring position and Post 82 scored six runs against Post 255 reliever Bill Hagan to break open the contest en route to an 8-1 victory. Ryan Prehoda, whose sacrifice fly to center two innings earlier had given the visitors a 2-0 lead, provided the key hit with a two-run, bases loaded double.
"Nick gave us a really good four innings to start and then we were finally able to get some hits with runners in scoring position," said La Plata (2-1) coach Matt Cooke. "Ryan really got things started with his double, but we were able to add a few more runs that inning. This was probably our best game of the season. We turned two double plays and made some really good defensive plays."
La Plata had broken the scoreless deadlock in the second when Chris Coombs doubled, went to third on a single by Jacob Sweeney then scored on a wild pitch by starting hurler Ryan Brown. La Plata added a run in the third when Taylor Ellis walked, went to third on a single by Daniel Gross then scored on a sac fly to center by Prehoda with Gross erased at third attempting to advance.
St Mary's (3-1) finally pushed a run across against Quade in the fourth. Hagan, who started the game at third base before being summoned for relief duty, worked Quade for a two-out walk then went to third on a single by Hunter Lee. With two runners aboard, Quade uncorked a wild pitch that enabled Hagan to score to trim the gap to 2-1 before retiring Jared Harry (3-for-4).
La Plata could only manage two runs against Brown in four innings, but Post 82 broke the game opener against Hagan in the fifth. Pinch-hitter Dylan Hannah doubled then Ellis beat out a bunt single and Gross was hit by a pitch to load the bases. St. Mary's allowed a fly ball by Prehoda to land in foul territory, but two pitches later he stroked a two-run double past the third base bag.
Dominic King then followed with a single to left that scored Gross and two batters later Ben Wilson plated another run with a single and two subsequent throwing errors accounted for the final two runs. Although Brown was tagged with the loss while allowing two runs in four innings, Hagan yielded six runs, four earned, in the pivotal fifth.
"We really should have caught that foul ball [Prehoda hit]," said St. Mary's Post 255 coach Jason Bean. "If we get that out, we could have gotten out of the inning with a double play and just kept them to one run. But their guy hits one past the bag and then they get a couple of more hits and we added a few throwing errors."
St. Mary's Post 255, which won the Maryland State Tournament and East Region Tournament titles two years ago en route to earning a berth in the American Legion World Series where the team went 2-1 n pool play, has been designated as the host team for the 2024 and 2025 American Legion East Regional Tournaments. Those games will be held at Joe Cannon Stadium in Anne Arundel County, which is now an entirely turf field and home venue for Coppin State University, but St. Mary's Post 255 has been designated as the host team for those two years.
"It's a really big deal," said St. Mary's coach Tyler Kimmey. "We've never been able to host a regional tournament before. Our entire team had such a great experience when we went to Asheville, North Carolina for their regional tournament two years ago. That's the same experience we want to recreate for other teams in 2024 and 2025. Joe Cannon seemed like the ideal venue - it's near the [BWI] Airport and there are a lot of hotels are restaurants near the stadium."