Jimmie the giraffe began predicting the winner of the Super Bowl in 2014 and he was right each year until 2018 when he chose the New England Patriots over the Philadelphia Eagles. With Jimmie gone, Plumpton Park Zoo has passed the tradition on to Annabelle, the zoo’s lady giraffe.
Continuing the tradition that began with Jimmie the giraffe in 2014, Annabelle chooses who she thinks will win this Sunday’s Super Bowl. Annabelle chose the Cincinnati Bengals.
COURTESY PLUMPTON PARK ZOO
Jimmie the giraffe began predicting the winner of the Super Bowl in 2014 and he was right each year until 2018 when he chose the New England Patriots over the Philadelphia Eagles. With Jimmie gone, Plumpton Park Zoo has passed the tradition on to Annabelle, the zoo’s lady giraffe.
RISING SUN — Plumpton Park Zoo’s Annabelle the giraffe is picking up the mantle from her late partner Jimmie and has chosen the Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Ca.
Annabelle, 6, is one of two giraffes at Plumpton Park Zoo.
The tradition of picking the winner of the football season finale began with Jimmie, the reticulated giraffe who was considered the oldest giraffe in the world when he died Nov. 11.
Plumpton Park has since welcomed Kazar as the new mate for Annabelle. Kazar, 4, arrived in December.
Jimmie began naming his Super Bowl pick in 2014, according to Nicholas Lacovara, co-owner of the zoo at 1416 Telegraph Road in Rising Sun. His record was perfect until he chose the New England Patriots to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52. (Eagles won over the Pats 41-33)
“I only remember him being wrong once,” Lacovara said Thursday. The video posted to the zoo’s Facebook page at that time was titled “Say it ain’t so...”
Lacovara is confident that Annabelle will have a similar winning record.
“There are plenty of female football experts nowadays,” Lacovara said. “So I see no reason Annabelle’s opinion should be discounted based upon her gender.”