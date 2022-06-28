Since the outset of the current Atlantic League of Professional Baseball season the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have stamped themselves as the team to beat this summer and last weekend the Blue Crabs punctuated their rapid start to the season by clinching the ALPB North Division title.
Southern Maryland (43-16) ended its most recent road trip with a lopsided victory over the expansion Staten Island FerryHawks that earned the Blue Crabs the first half division title well before the first half slate will end on July 4. Then on Sunday afternoon, after dropping two games to the visiting Gastonia Honey Hunters (40-18), a squad on the cusp on earning the South Division crown, Southern Maryland rallied for an improbable victory.
"It's like we always preach to these guys, play all nine innings no matter what the score is," said Southern Maryland skipper Stan Cliburn. "Everything we do is a total team effort. When someone has a down game, someone else has to step up and make plays. We were a little flat on Saturday [in the double-header setback], but the bats finally came to life on Sunday."
Last Sunday afternoon the Blue Crabs were on the verge of being swept by the visiting Gastonia Honey Hunters in their brief, three-game series. Southern Maryland trailed 7-0 after three innings, but the Blue Crabs responded with two runs in the fourth, four in the fifth and two more in the sixth and another run in the eighth for a 9-7 victory.
Southern Maryland outfielder David Harris went 2-for-4 and drove in three runs and Blue Crabs batters worked Honey Hunters pitchers from a grand sum of nine walks. Southern Maryland's pitching had been shaky through the first three innings, but the Blue Crabs blanked the Honey Hunters over the last six frames and closer Mat Latos tossed a scoreless ninth to record his league-best 18th save.
One night earlier the Blue Crabs dropped both halves of a double-header with the Honey Hunters, 6-3 and 3-0.
In the opener, Gastonia scored three runs in the top of the first against Southern Maryland starter Denson Hull and the Honey Hunters added two more in the fourth and another in the sixth en route to the victory. Southern Maryland countered with one run in the first and two in the fourth, but the Blue Crabs could never draw even to get Hull off the hook for the loss.
In the nightcap, Southern Maryland simply did not have an answer for Gastonia hurler Zach Godley, the former Arizona Diamondbacks hurler who recently joined the team after being released by the major league team and signed by the Honey Hunters. Godley limited the Blue Crabs to three hits and fanned eight to earn the seven-inning shutout, while Mitch Lambson (5-2) was solid in a complete-game loss.
Before returning home, Southern Maryland had already clinched the ALPB North Division first half title and did so in genuinely vintage fashion. Veteran hurler and current pitching coach Daryl Thompson, the league's all-time leader in wins and strikeouts, tossed a complete game as the Blue Crabs trounced the Staten Island FerryHawks, 12-3, last Thursday evening.
Thompson, a 2003 La Plata High School graduate and former major league hurler with the Cincinnati Reds, tossed a complete game as the Blue Crabs scored early and often against the expansion FerryHawks. Thompson, who now boasts a street sign bearing his name leading into the parking lot of Regency Furniture Stadium, now boasts 82 wins during his prolonged tenure with the Blue Crabs, most in club and league history.
"There is no one else that deserved to be out there on the mound more when we clinched the title," Cluburn said. "Every time you hand Daryl the ball you know he gives your teams an excellent chance to win the game."