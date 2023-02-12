Blue Crabs coaching staff set

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs pitcher Daryl Thompson will be back for another season on the mound and as the team's pitching coach when the Atlantic League season begins this spring.

 File photo

Although the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball season opener is still two months away for all 10 teams signed on for this spring and summer, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have solidified their coaching staff with a few minor changes from years past.

Former major league catcher Stan Cliburn will return for his fifth season as the team's manager and La Plata High School graduate Daryl Thompson will again be the Blue Crabs' pitching coach and likely opening day starter. Ray Ortega has been elevated to bench coach, while outfielder Braxton Lee will be a player/coach as the team's hitting instructor. Bench coach Joe Walsh was not retained for next season.


Twitter: @TedSoMdNews