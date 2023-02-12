Although the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball season opener is still two months away for all 10 teams signed on for this spring and summer, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have solidified their coaching staff with a few minor changes from years past.
Former major league catcher Stan Cliburn will return for his fifth season as the team's manager and La Plata High School graduate Daryl Thompson will again be the Blue Crabs' pitching coach and likely opening day starter. Ray Ortega has been elevated to bench coach, while outfielder Braxton Lee will be a player/coach as the team's hitting instructor. Bench coach Joe Walsh was not retained for next season.
"First of all, Joe and I had a 90-minute conversation about his days as a bench coach and we parted on good terms," said Cliburn, who spent the 1980 season as a catcher for the California Angels. "He's had a few things come up in his personal life that really take priority over baseball right now, so we agreed it was best he tend to them. I wanted to go a little younger with my coaches this year, too, which is why I wanted Ray Ortega on the bench and I wanted to give Braxton Lee a chance to be a player/coach."
Last season the Blue Crabs established club and league records during a season in which they were unable to reach the ALPB Championship series. Southern Maryland owned a 48-18 (.727) record during the first half of the season, establishing a new league mark for win-loss percentage in either half of a season. The Blue Crabs eventually won 83 games overall, a new franchise mark.
"We want to build on the success that we had last season," Cliburn said. "We had a great first half, setting a new league record for win-loss percentage and we won more games than any other Blue Crabs' team before. We came up a little short in the playoffs, but we're going to be alright this year. I am still in the process of signing guys, but I think we will have 17 of the 27 guys back from last year."
Thompson, who went 0-3 during a brief major league career with the Cincinnati Reds, was named the top pitcher in the Atlantic League for a third consecutive season [2019, 2021, 2022] and he already holds the ALPB career marks for wins and strikeouts. In fact, at some point this summer Thompson could reach the 100-win plateau as a member of the Blue Crabs.
"Daryl is going to be 38 this season, but he still has the energy of someone a lot younger," Cliburn said. "Everything he does is always first rate. He's been the top pitcher in the league three straight seasons and I think he'll be just as good this year. He's been a phenomenal pitching coach for us and I think he's always going to relish having both roles."