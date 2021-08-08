Perhaps it seemed only fitting that the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs would conclude the first half of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball season with a brief home stand last week that offered two interesting contrasts within 24 hours.
Last Wednesday, Aug. 4, when the Blue Crabs welcomed the Long Island Ducks for the second game of a three-game mini-home stand, veteran hurler Daryl Thompson went to the mound and tossed the first pitch of the second half of the season — from 61 feet, six inches, one foot further back than the stand 60 feet, 6 inches that has been in effect throughout professional baseball for more than 125 years.
Among the various experimental rules that Major League Baseball is adapting through the Atlantic League this summer is the placement of the mound one foot further back from the plate than normal. That rule went into effect at the outset of the second half of the season, with the potential long term goal of reducing strikeouts and allowing hitters to put the ball in play more frequently.
Although his first pitch was slightly high for a ball, Thompson was essentially unfazed by the placement of the pitching rubber. The La Plata High School graduate and former major leaguer with the Cincinnati Reds, Thompson (7-2) blanked the Ducks on just five hits in seven complete innings of work and eventually threw strikes on 72 of 103 pitches as Southern Maryland just held on for a 4-3 victory.
"I don't think the pitching mound is really going to change anything," said Blue Crabs manager Stan Cliburn. "If guys can pitch, they can pitch. Guys who throw strikes at 60 feet, six inches, will be able to throw strikes from a foot farther back. Guys who can't throw strikes at the normal distance are not going to suddenly get any better."
Granted, there are often few similarities to minor league baseball and the late 'King of Rock n' Roll', but the Blue Crabs did their best to honor Presley in the opener of a three-game mini-stand. Southern Maryland (30-28, second in the ALPB North Division), opened the series by upending the first half North Division champion Long Island Ducks 4-0.
"We came up a little short of what we wanted to accomplish in the first half of the season," Cliburn said. "But that's a really good team we beat. They got hot and won the division, but we ended their 12-game win streak and we've shut them out four or five times this year. That's pretty tough to do. But our pitching has been outstanding the last three weeks."
In the Tuesday clash, Southern Maryland broke a scoreless tie in the home half of the fourth against Ducks' southpaw starter Darin Downs. Rubi Silva singled to center, David Harris singled to left then Alex Crosby sac bunted both runners over. Silva then scored when Josh McAdams grounded out to short, giving Blue Crabs' starter Kolton Mahoney a brief 1-0 advantage.
Long Island (33-23, first in the ALPB North) nearly drew even against Mahoney in the top of the fifth. Johnny Turbo smacked a two-out double into the right field corner then Breland Almadova walked for the second time in the game. But Mahoney retired Vladimir Frias on a fly ball to shallow left field to end the threat and maintain the Blue Crabs' tepid lead.
Southern Maryland added a run in the home half of the sixth. Baca was hit by a pitch then stole second and scored on a single to left center by Harris. Crosby followed with a single to right that enabled Harris to reach third, but both runners were stranded. Southern Maryland then had the first two batters reach in the seventh, but they were also stranded.
Nevertheless, Southern Maryland added a pair of insurance runs in the home half of the eighth. Harris led off the frame with his third hit of the night then Crosby walked. McAdams followed with a single to right that scored Harris easily but Crosby was gunned down at third. Zach Collier then delivered a triple to right that scored McAdams, but Collier was stranded at third.
Next summer the Blue Crabs will have added company in the ALPB North Division. Last Monday afternoon the league's board of directors approved the addition of Staten Island to the league for play in 2022. Staten Island, which is led by John Catsimatidis and Eric Shuffler, will play its home games in the upgraded Ballpark at St. George.
"We are thrilled to welcome Staten Island to the ranks of the Atlantic League," ALPB President Rick White said. "Their ownership group has demonstrated a clear passion for the Borough of Staten Island, along with a sophisticated approach necessary to succeed in the City of New York. This bodes well for their success."