When the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs concluded their recent home stand last weekend with a three-game set with the Charleston Dirty Birds, the hosts were looking to provide ample support during the game as spectators awaited fireworks afterward.

Southern Maryland (48-41 overall, 17-9 in the second half) had meandered through the first half of the schedule in stark contrast to the season before when the Blue Crabs established an all-time league best 48-18 (.727) first half. But that team also plateaued in the back half of the schedule, so this year's primary objective is to finish with considerably more fervor.


  