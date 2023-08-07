Southern Maryland Blue Crabs players line the top fence of the dugout donning their pink jerseys prior to the start of last Saturday's game against the Charleston Dirty Birds. Southern Maryland spotted the visitors an early 1-0 lead before responding with nine unanswered runs for a 9-1 victory in that contest.
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs starting pitcher Ian Kahaloa fires to the plate in the top of the first inning of Saturday's game against the Charleston Dirty Birds with third baseman Alex Crosby set behind him. Kahaloa gave up a homer in the first but nothing more as the Blue Crabs cruised to a 9-1 victory over the Dirty Birds on Saturday.
Ted Black/Southern Maryland News
Ted Black/Southern Maryland News
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs left fielder Jimmy Kerrigan, left, comes running in to make a catch in the top of the first inning of last Saturday's game against the Charleston Dirty Birds.
When the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs concluded their recent home stand last weekend with a three-game set with the Charleston Dirty Birds, the hosts were looking to provide ample support during the game as spectators awaited fireworks afterward.
Southern Maryland (48-41 overall, 17-9 in the second half) had meandered through the first half of the schedule in stark contrast to the season before when the Blue Crabs established an all-time league best 48-18 (.727) first half. But that team also plateaued in the back half of the schedule, so this year's primary objective is to finish with considerably more fervor.
"Last year we had a tremendous first half of the season," Southern Maryland manager Stan Cliburn said. "But we didn't finish what we started. This year we kind of faltered a little bit the last two weeks of the first half. But our goal is to finish the season strong and be healthy heading into the playoffs. It's not how you start it's how you finish."
One night after surrendering three late runs and falling 5-2, Southern Maryland (47-41 overall, 16-9 second half) spotted the Dirty Birds an early 1-0 lead on Saturday evening, Aug. 5, when Dwight Smith Jr. belted a solo home run off Ian Kahaloa. But the Blue Crabs immediately responded with two runs in the home half of the frame as Braxton Lee doubled then Khalil Lee followed with a two-run homer to left center.
Southern Maryland owned a tepid 2-1 advantage heading to the bottom of the third inning and that's when the Blue Crabs provided the early fireworks. Southern Maryland scored six runs on four hits, four walks and a wild pitch as Isaias Quiroz drew a bases loaded walk, Philip Caulfield drove in another run with a single, Jack Sundberg walked with the bases loaded Braxton Lee singled then Khalil Lee plated another run with a sac fly.
Southern Maryland starter Ian Kahaloa was again stellar on the mound for the Blue Crabs, collecting the win while allowing only one run in seven complete innings of work. Southern Maryland tacked on another run in the home half of the fourth when Quiroz drew a one-out walk, took third on a single to right by K.C. Hobson then scored on a ground out by Caulfield.
Then on Sunday afternoon, Southern Maryland capped the weekend by taking the rubber match of the three-game set with the Dirty Birds courtesy of a 5-2 victory. Southern Maryland scored two runs in the first and three more in the second and that was plenty of support for Spencer Johnston (3-3) who limited the Dirty Birds to just two runs.
"Our starting pitching has been tremendous," Cliburn said. "I've had to use some of our bullpen guys in the late innings just to keep those guys sharp."