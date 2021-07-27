When the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs returned home last week for a six-day, seven-game home stand, the local squad was perhaps hoping to regain their winning ways edge closer to the division lead. But things hardly went according to plan last weekend.
Southern Maryland (26-26, second in the ALPB Northern Division) dropped two of three contests to the visiting High Point Rockers and slipped seven games behind division leading Long Island (33-19). The Blue Crabs had made quick work of Gastonia during the week, but they found the Rockers to be considerably tougher last weekend.
"We really didn't hit the ball well over the weekend," said Southern Maryland skipper Stan Cliburn. "You can't win when you can't score. We got a really good outing from [Carl] Brice on Saturday night, but we didn't get good starts on Friday or Sunday."
On Sunday afternoon the Blue Crabs suffered an 8-2 setback to the Rockers as Rubi Silva proved to the only bright spot with a two-run double in the sixth. But that only trimmed the gap to 6-2. One night earlier, however, Brice fanned eight batters in six innings to earn the win in his local debut and relievers Cody Strayer, Endys Brecino and closer Mat Latos sealed the verdict.
Last Wednesday the Blue Crabs split a twin-bill with the Gastonia Honey Hunters. Southern Maryland won the opener, 13-1, courtesy of an 11-run third inning and another stellar outing from veteran ace hurler Daryl Thompson. But the Honey Hunters rebounded to take the nightcap, 14-1,
Southern Maryland opened the latest home stand by rallying for an improbable, 14-12 victory over the Gastonia Honey Hunters in a game that appeared to be decided early. Gastonia scored nine runs on five hits in the top of the second, seven of which were charged to starter Blake Bivens who could not escape the second frame. It also cost the Blue Crabs use of their designated hitter the rest of the game in light of the new "double hook" rule invoked by the ALPB for the last half of the season.
Bivens walked three batters and hit another in the second and yielded a two-run single to Jake Skole that prompted Cliburn to lift him in favor of Patrick Baker. But the Honey Hunters greeted Baker rudely as catcher Jesus Sucre singled to center then third baseman Joshua Sale belted a three-run homer to push the advantage to 9-0.
Southern Maryland responded with four runs in the home half of the second although Baker was forced to bat as dh Bronson Butcher was removed from the game by the "double hook" rule before making one plate appearance. Baker fanned with the bases loaded, but Jake Luce followed with an opposite field home run to left for a grand slam that trimmed the gap to 9-4.
Gastonia extended the lead to 11-5 in the top of the fifth, but the Blue Crabs rallied by plating seven runs on six hits in the bottom of frame. Kent Blackstone doubled to chase starter Jacinto Garcia, then Rubi Silva greeted reliever Brock Knoten with a three-run homer to straightaway center. Knoten could not finish the frame and was briefly on the hook for the loss after allowed four earned runs in just one-third of an inning.
Southern Maryland pushed across the two go-ahead runs in the bottom of the eighth against Gastonia reliever Jailen Peguero. Blackstone had a one-out single and scored on a double by Silva, who took third on the throw home. Silva then scored the insurance run on a chopper to short by David Harris. Mat Latos tossed a perfect ninth to collect the save.
"You know, when we were down 9-0 heading into the bottom of the second inning, there really was no panic," said Luce, who hit a grand slam in the bottom of the frame. "We stayed upbeat because we knew we still had the capability to come back and win the game. This team is a testament to the tremendous coaches that we have. They always stay positive and believe that we can overcome any deficit."
Waldorf resident Lawrence Sapp threw out the ceremonial first pitch on Saturday night prior to the start of the Blue Crabs contest against the Rockers. A rising sophomore at the University of Cincinnati, Sapp will be departing for Tokyo, Japan, soon to compete for the U.S. Paralympics Team in swimming.