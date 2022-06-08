A light mist greeted players and spectators at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf on Tuesday evening when the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs opened their latest home stand by hosting the reigning Atlantic League of Professional Baseball champion Lexington Legends, but the dampened conditions were not enough to cool the hot Blue Crabs.
Southern Maryland (31-10) arrived riding a four-game win streak and the best record in the entire league overall, comfortable in first place in the ALPB North Division, while the Legends had stumbled out of the blocks and were sitting in last place in the South Division standings. Lexington (14-24) scored the game's first five runs, but the Blue Crabs responded with the next 10 en route to an 11-8 victory, their fifth straight and eighth win in the last nine outings.
"We tell these guys every night come out and play all nine innings," said Southern Maryland manager Stan Cliburn. "They're really buying into it. We got down 5-0 early, but then we had that big fifth inning to put our starting pitcher in line for a win and then our bullpen came in and did its job. We went 8-5 on our last road trip and then come back here and get another win."
Southern Maryland southpaw starter Denson Hull escaped a leadoff walk in the top of the first inning, but the Legends' bats came alive in the second. Isaias Tejada crushed a Hull offering over the fence in straightaway center for a solo homer to open the frame then Manual Geraldo delivered a one-out double down the third base line and scored on a slicing double into the right field corner by Dom Bethancourt that gave the visitors a 2-0 lead.
Lexington added to its lead in the top of the third inning as Hull continued to struggle with his command and the Legends took advantage. Blake Swihart drew a leadoff walk, then Phillip Ervin was hit by a pitch. Courtney Hawkins followed with a double that scored Swihart then Ervin scored on a groundout by Tejada. Hull retired the next two batters but Hawkins scored on a throwing error by third baseman Alex Crosby that enabled the Legends to forge a 5-0 lead.
Lexington starting pitcher J.J. Hoover had contained the Blue Crabs' lineup through the first three innings, but the Blue Crabs finally got on board in the fourth. First baseman Jared Walker belted a one-out, solo homer just inside the right field foul pole then Crosby followed with a double down the first base line. Crosby later scored on a two-out double to right by catcher Ryan Haug that trimmed the deficit to 5-2.
"When our whole lineup starts hitting it really is contagious," Walker said. "It's never always one guy. We have so many guys on this team that can hit. There are so many veteran guys in that clubhouse that know what it takes to come out and play at a high level every night."
Southern Maryland finally did some serious damage to Hoover in the home half of the fifth. Shortstop Michael Baca led off with a single then Jack Sundberg was hit by a pitch. Both runners advanced when Ian Yetsko reached on a designed sac bunt that Legends' third baseman Montrell Marshall fielded cleanly but failed to throw to any bag.
With the bases loaded and none out, the Blue Crabs offense exploded. Joe DeLuca smacked a two-run single to right then Walker followed with a run-scoring single to right. Crosby added a two-run single then Braxton Lee plated Crosby with a triple then Lee scored on a sacrifice fly to left by catcher Ryan Haug.
Then with two outs and the bases empty Baca, who started the inning with a single, had his second base hit of the frame then scored on a triple by Sundberg. Hoover finally attained the final out of the inning when he retired Yetsko on a grounder to short, but the Blue Crabs had scored eight runs on eight hits to flip a five-run deficit to a five-run lead.
Lexington got one run back in the top of the seventh on a solo homer by Hawkins, but the Blue Crabs immediately responded with a run of their own in the home half of the frame. Haug opened the inning with a single to right then scored on a double by Matt Hibbert. Two more Blue Crabs reached but Southern Maryland stranded the bases loaded.
Lexington trimmed the gap to 11-8 in the top of the eighth against reliever Patrick Baker. With one out, Pete Yorgen singled then Bethamcourt walked and Swihart worked Baker for a two-out walk. Ervin followed with a broken bat single into shallow right that scored two runs, but Baker escaped further damage when he retired Hawkins on a sharp grounder to third.
Southern Maryland skipper Stan Cliburn then sent closer Mat Latos to the mound for the ninth in his pursuit of his league-leading 14th save. A former major league reliever and Cy Young candidate, Latos did not disappoint. He fanned the first two batters then retired the last on a routine grounder to first to end the game and preserve the Blue Crabs' win streak.