After capturing the Atlantic League North Division title on Sunday, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs headed into the postseason with ample momentum. But after taking the opening game of the ALPB Division series at Long Island, the Blue Crabs dropped both games at Regency Furniture Stadium and were eliminated this week in the best-of-three series.
On Wednesday, the Blue Crabs sent veteran ace Daryl Thompson to the mound in the series rubber match on just two days rest, but the Ducks got to him early with one run in the second, two in the second and one in the third. Southern Maryland rallied to trim the deficit to 5-4 in the sixth, but neither team scored over the last three frames and the Ducks held on for the series’ clincher to advance to the league championship series against the Lexington Legends.
One night earlier, the Blue Crabs were blanked by Long Island 7-0, forcing the decisive third game.
Earlier on Monday in the opening game of the series at Long Island, the Blue Crabs scored twice in the third and added a genuine insurance run in the fifth to forge a 3-2 victory over the Ducks.
A nobel effort
The day after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) tossed out the ceremonial first pitch between games of their last doubleheader of the season, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs secured their spot in the Atlantic League playoffs on Sunday afternoon.
With overcast skies and breezy conditions providing virtually ideal conditions for the regular season finale, Southern Maryland scored early and often en route to a 9-3 victory over the visiting Lexington Legends. Thompson limited the Legends to three runs on nine hits to collect his league-best 16th win of the season.
“It’s a credit to these guys that they never gave up at any point,” said Blue Crabs manager Stan Cliburn. “We had a good first half of the season, but Long Island got hot and had that 12-game win streak and they were able to win the division in the first half. We stayed right there with them the whole second half and now we get to see them in the playoffs.”
Thompson (16-3), who attained the 76th victory of his ALPB career on Sunday, cruised through the first three innings on Sunday before yielding a two-run homer to Ben Aklinski in the fourth. By then, however, his teammates had staked the La Plata High School graduate and former major league hurler to a 6-0 lead and later a solo shot by Cole Sturgeon hardly affected the outcome.
Sunday afternoon the Blue Crabs could not have asked for a better start to their regular season finale. After Thompson retired the side in order in the top of the first, Southern Maryland gave its ace an immediate cushion by scoring five runs on five hits and one walk in the home half of the first against Legends’ starter Michael Koltak and the Blue Crabs were well on their way to securing a playoff berth.
With one out, Rubi Silva beat out an infield single then Zach Collier worked Koltak for a walk. Jovan Rosa followed with a two-run double to right center. Alex Crosby then singled to right and Tucker Nathans followed with a two-run double to right center and two batters later catcher Joe DeLuca singled home Nathans for a 5-0 lead.
Lexington trimmed the Blue Crabs lead to 6-2 in the top of the fourth, but the hosts responded with two runs in the bottom of the frame on a triple by Collier then added another insurance run in the bottom of the sixth when Collier plated Matt Hibbert on a sacrifice fly.
The Blue Crabs honored their top 2021 season performers before the game on Sunday. Outfielder Zach Collier was tabbed as the best defensive player, while fellow outfielder Rubi Silva was selected as the top offensive player. Thompson was honored as the team’s top pitcher and Most Valuable Player and appears well on his way to being selected as the league’s top pitcher again.
On Saturday, the Blue Crabs kept their playoff hopes alive by taking a pair of games from Lexington, 7-4 and 2-1.
In the opener, Southern Maryland trailed on several occasions courtesy of home runs by Lexington’s Denis Phipps. But the Blue Crabs responded on a home run by Jordan Howard and closer Mat Latos collected his 23rd save.
Then in the nightcap, Southern Maryland got four shutout innings from starter Adrian Cook and later Matt Hibbert gave the hosts the lead with a sacrifice fly. Summoned to the hill for his second appearance on the day, Latos promptly collected his 24th save in 25 opportunities by blanking the Legends in the seventh.
