Southern Maryland Blue Crabs starting pitcher Mitch Lambson blanked the York Revolution through eight innings on Saturday night while fanning 11 batters in the 2-0 victory. Lambson leads the Atlantic League with six complete games and will be a key component for the Blue Crabs during the postseason.
In the finale of their penultimate weekend home stand of the season, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs were looking to put the finishing touches on a sweep of the visiting York Revolution on Sunday afternoon. For a third straight occasion the Blue Crabs started off quickly and were able to complete their sweep in the 10-4 victory.
Southern Maryland (75-37, 28-19 in the second half) spotted the Revolution the opening run in the top of the second but the Blue Crabs immediately responded with six runs in the home half of the frame, and starting pitcher Eddie Butler never allowed the visitors to get back into contention. In the three-game sweep, Southern Maryland starting pitchers Alex Merithew, Mitch Lambson and Butler allowed a grand sum of three runs.
"We've really been getting outstanding starting pitching all season," said Blue Crabs general manager Stand Cliburn. "Lambson, Merithew and Daryl have really been good all season. Lambson has been fantastic of late. He has six complete games and no one else in the league has more than two."
On Sunday afternoon the Blue Crabs fell behind the Revolution 1-0 early, but the hosts promptly replied with six runs in the home half of the frame. Michael Baca had a two-run single that plated Matt Hibbert and Mike Falsetti. Jared Walker capped the scoring in the second by smacking a two-run double to right center.
York got run one off Butler (12-3) in the top of the fourth, but the Blye Crabs sealed the verdict by countering with four runs in the home half of the sixth. Falsetti walked with the bases loaded to force in one run and Sunberg, who has reached base safely in 29 consecutive games, singled home DeLuca and Hibbert to extend the advantage to 10-2.
One night earlier the Blue Crabs got a second consecutive stellar outing from left-handed pitcher Mitch Lambson as Southern Maryland scored a pair of runs early and the southpaw made them stand in the 2-0 victory. Six days after being handed a complete game, 2-0 loss, Lambson blanked the Revolution on two hits while fanning 11 in eight strong innings.
Jack Sundberg led off the first with a walk, Jared Walker later reached on a two-out walk then Alex Crosby plated Sundberg with a double off the wall in left for a 1-0 lead. Southern Maryland catcher Joe DeLuca led off the second with a single then scored several batters later on a two-out single by Sundberg that gave the Blue Crabs to a 2-0 lead.
Staked to a 2-0 lead early, Lambson was nearly unhittable over the next six innings, retiring the last 19. batters he faced despite eventually throwing 134 pitches. James Dykstra tossed a perfect ninth to record his first save for the Blue Crabs in over four years.
One night earlier the Blue Crabs opened the weekend home stand with an 8-1 victory over the Revolution as the hosts got another stellar outing from starter Alex Merithew (6-2) and the bottom three hitters in the order for Southern Maryland combined for six hits and three home runs. Merithew limited the Revolution to one run while extending his outing into the top of the eighth.
In the bottom of the second, Ian Yetsko belted a two-run homer that gave the Blue Crabs a 3-0 lead. Two innings later Raul Shah smacked a two-run homer that extended the advantage to 6-0. Matt Hibbert provided the last two runs, first belting a solo homer in the seventh then delivering a double in the eighth that scored Walker.