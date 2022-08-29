Blue Crabs wrap latest homestand

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs starting pitcher Mitch Lambson blanked the York Revolution through eight innings on Saturday night while fanning 11 batters in the 2-0 victory. Lambson leads the Atlantic League with six complete games and will be a key component for the Blue Crabs during the postseason.

 Staff photo by Ted Black

In the finale of their penultimate weekend home stand of the season, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs were looking to put the finishing touches on a sweep of the visiting York Revolution on Sunday afternoon. For a third straight occasion the Blue Crabs started off quickly and were able to complete their sweep in the 10-4 victory.

Southern Maryland (75-37, 28-19 in the second half) spotted the Revolution the opening run in the top of the second but the Blue Crabs immediately responded with six runs in the home half of the frame, and starting pitcher Eddie Butler never allowed the visitors to get back into contention. In the three-game sweep, Southern Maryland starting pitchers Alex Merithew, Mitch Lambson and Butler allowed a grand sum of three runs.

