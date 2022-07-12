When the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs capped their latest home stand on Sunday against the visiting York Revolution, the local squad had already secured the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball North Division title and was looking to get an early start on a superfluous second half crown.
Southern Maryland (52-20 overall, 4-2 second half) saw its four-game win streak come to a halt on Sunday afternoon, July 10, as the visiting York Revolution (32-39, 2-4) avoided a weekend series sweep by pulling away late for a 7-3 victory. Outfielder David Harris, currently the ALPB batting leader, helped his own cause by going 3-for-4 with a solo homer in a losing cause.
"Every once in a while, you're going to have one of those games," said Southern Maryland manager Stan Cliburn, whose team is 31-7 at home despite Sunday's setback. "We were sloppy today. We had one or two errors that prevented us from getting out of an inning. We also had that one inning where we had runners on second and third with one out and didn't get another run out of it."
York plated one run in the top of the first and another in the second against Southern Maryland starter Alex Merithew, but the Blue Crabs countered by getting two runs in the bottom of the third against Revolution starter Jorge Martinez. Jack Sundberg led off the inning with a double into the right field corner, Raul Shah walked then David Harris plated Sundberg with a bloop single and Shah scored on a singled to center by Alex Crosby.
York regained the lead by scoring two runs in the fourth and another in the fifth, although the Blue Crabs' defense was partly responsible. A throwing error by first baseman Jared Walker and a fielding error by second baseman Raul Shah prolonged those innings and Merithew departed with two outs in the top of the eighth on the hook for the loss.
Harris belted a solo homer in the fifth, but neither team scored in the sixth, seventh or eighth innings, but the Revolution added a pair of insurance runs in the top of the ninth against Blue Crabs closer Mat Latos. Melky Mesa had a one-out single and scored on a two-out double by Carlos Franco. JC Encarnacion promptly followed with another double off the scoreboard in left center that plated Franco for the final run.
"It seems like every night someone else comes through for us," Harris said. "We're just trying to keep this going. We won the first half, but we also want to win the second half. Our starting pitching has been really good all season and they turn it over to the bullpen and they do a great job. But the whole key is for everyone to be healthy at the end of the season."
One night earlier the Blue Crabs had notched their third straight victory of the second half slate by upending the Revolution, 7-3. Veteran hurler and pitching coach Daryl Thompson (8-2) collected the win, allowing three runs over seven complete innings and Patrick Baker tossed two perfect frames in relief. Southern Maryland scored the game's final four runs to lift Thompson to the win.
One night earlier in the Friday contest, Southern Maryland defeated the Revolution, 3-1, as Mackenzie Mills (9-1) fanned seven York hitters while limiting the visitors to one run in six complete frames. Harris drove in one run in the third with a single and two innings later with a double and he also scored a run on a single by Braxton Lee.