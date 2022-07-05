When the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs returned home from a brief road trip to close out the first half of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball schedule on Monday evening at Regency Furniture Stadium in front of a large, enthusiastic crowd eager for a postgame fireworks display, the host squad provided a fitting end to their stellar performance through the midway mark of the season.
Southern Maryland (48-18) scored three runs early for veteran ace hurler Daryl Thompson, fell behind briefly in the middle innings, took a 7-4 advantage into the ninth then held off the visiting Charleston Dirty Birds for a 7-6 victory. Although the Blue Crabs had clinched the ALPB North Division title two weeks earlier, their latest triumph established a new league standard for best win percentage (.727) through either the first or second half of any season.
"I think from the beginning of the season with these guys, they have bought into the concept of what it takes to succeed in this league," said Southern Maryland skipper Stan Cliburn, who spent the entire 1980 season as a catcher for the California Angels. "This clubhouse is filled with experienced, veteran guys who know what's expected of them. It's been a team effort right form the start."
Thompson (7-2), a La Plata High School graduate who was 0-3 during a brief major league career with the Cincinnati Reds, appeared the fitting choice to cap the record first half slate. Already the leagues all-time leader in wins (83) and strikeouts and the two-time reining ALPB pitcher of the year, had failed to yield a hit through the first five frames as the Blue Crabs forged a 3-0 lead.
But Charleston finally made the veteran hurler and current pitching coach appear mortal in the sixth when the Dirty Birds scored four runs on five hits and benefited from one Southern Maryland error that accounted for two unearned runs. Ironically, his counterpart, Denson Hull, had been a member of the Blue Crabs' staff until the day of the game when he was traded to the Dirty Birds.
When Hull was lifted after six complete innings, Southern Maryland rallied to give their veteran ace the lead. Michael Wielansky was hit by a Max Tannenbaum pitch the start the inning then Zach Collier followed with a triple that tied the game. Jared Walker then plated Collier with the go-ahead run that put Thompson, who tossed seven complete, in line for the win and simultaneously set Tannebaum (1-4) on the hook for the loss.
"Every time he goes out there Daryl gives your ball club a great chance to win the game," Cliburn said. "He was excellent through the first five innings, got in a little trouble in the sixth and that error hurt, but then we came right back a few innings later to give him the lead again."
Southern Maryland added two insurance runs in the eighth as Braxton Lee scored on a single by Michael Baca then Zach Collier lated another run with his second hit of the night. Mat Latos yielded two runs in the top of the ninth to record his 18th save, but stranded the tying run at third by retiring the last two Dirty Birds hitters.