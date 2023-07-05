When the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs returned home to Regency Furniture Stadium on Tuesday for a July 4 contest against the visiting High Point Rockers, a near-capacity crowd welcomed the slumping hosts eagerly expecting a fireworks display during and after the game.

Southern Maryland (29-29) had arrived with a losing record following rough trips to Long Island and Gastonia, but the Blue Crabs found the confines in Waldorf far more conducive. Southern Maryland got an outstanding outing from starting pitcher Neil Uskali, coincidentally pitching against his former club, who collected the win while limiting the Rockers to one run in 7 2/3 innings while tossing 118 pitches.


  

