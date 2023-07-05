When the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs returned home to Regency Furniture Stadium on Tuesday for a July 4 contest against the visiting High Point Rockers, a near-capacity crowd welcomed the slumping hosts eagerly expecting a fireworks display during and after the game.
Southern Maryland (29-29) had arrived with a losing record following rough trips to Long Island and Gastonia, but the Blue Crabs found the confines in Waldorf far more conducive. Southern Maryland got an outstanding outing from starting pitcher Neil Uskali, coincidentally pitching against his former club, who collected the win while limiting the Rockers to one run in 7 2/3 innings while tossing 118 pitches.
"Baseball is all about pitching and defense and tonight we got a lot of both," Southern Maryland Blue Crabs manager Stan Cliburn said. "That was a big effort from Uskali. He threw strikes and we made plays behind him. We got a couple of insurance runs late. But that was a good baseball game. I hope the fans realize that we can do that every night and they'll want to come back after seeing a game like that."
High Point (39-21) failed to get a baserunner aboard in the top of the first, but the Blue Crabs broke the scoreless tie in their first turn at-bat. Braxton Lee had a two-out single up the middle then scored when first baseman K.C. Hobson doubled into the right field corner. Third baseman Alex Crosby flew out to center to end the frame, but the Blue Crabs had claimed the early lead.
Both teams provided some fireworks of sorts in the fourth. High Point center fielder Ben Aklinski hit a chopper to third and was called out on a close play at first base, marking the fourth time in the game that the Blue Crabs had benefited from a close call by first base umpire Ruben Ramirez III who had already met the ire of Rockers' skipper Jamie Keefe and several players.
When Aklinski was called out on the bang-bang play at first he vehemently protested the call and was immediately joined by Keefe who raced across the diamond from the third base coaches box to voice his displeasure. As the argument ensued, both Aklinski and Keefe were tossed before returning to the dugout and both begrudgingly made their way to the visitors' clubhouse.
Amid the emotional exchange, Southern Maryland immediately countered. With one out, Crosby sent a Weiss fastball the opposite way over the fence in left to vault the Blue Crabs to a 2-0 lead. After being without a hit through the first four innings, High Point finally broke through against Southern Maryland starter Neil Uskali in the top of the fifth with a genuine two-out rally.
With two outs, designated hitter Emmanuel Tapia beat out an infield single then Trent Taylor hit a sharp liner off Uskali's glove for another infield single then Shed Long, Jr., followed with a clean single to center to plate Tapia to trim the Blue Crabs lead to 2-1. With two runners aboard, however, Uskali was spared further damage when he fanned Ryan Grotjohn looking to end the frame.
Southern Maryland extended the lead in the bottom of the sixth against Weiss when Hobson drew a one-out walk then scored on a two-out double into the right field corner by Ryan Haug. The Blue Crabs added another insurance run in the bottom of the seventh when Jack Sundberg walked, stole second, took third on a fly out to right then scored on a sharp grounder past first by Khalil Lee.
Staked to a 4-1 lead, Uskali went back to the hill for the eighth and nearly got through that frame as well. After watching his starter surrender a two-out double to Dai-Kang Yang, however, Cliburn pulled Uskali in favor of reliever Endrys Briceno. Last year's top ALPB reliever and recently released by the Arizona Diamondbacks, Briceno collected the save while blanking the Rockers over the last 1 1/3 innings of work.