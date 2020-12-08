Although the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs were unable to participate in their scheduled 126-game season last summer, the parking lot and playing field at Regency Furniture Stadium remained busy with various other activities in 2020 that will culminate with the second annual Toys For Tots drive on Friday, Dec. 18.
While the Blue Crabs season may have been usurped by the COVID-19 pandemic, the stadium remained busy with tournaments and other various outings that provided a hint of normalcy during a year that clearly was anything but normal.
Next week's Toys For Tots drive is equally important for the providers as well as the recipients.
"Our goal this year was to take the same passion that we put into a baseball season and use it to help our community during unprecedented times," Southern Maryland Blue Crabs General Manager Courtney Knichel said. "For us, 2020 has truly embodied what it means to be a Southern Marylander, people who help their community at all costs."
Next Friday's Toys For Tots drive will take place in the Regency Furniture Stadium parking lot in Waldorf, and Blue Crabs' organizers expect upward of 50,000 toys as the team serves as the Charles County distribution center.
Those who preregister for toys and are approved can pick up their toys from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the stadium parking lot that day.
Blue Crabs' Marketing Manager Sam Rubin was also instrumental in organizing the drive. Her recollection of last year's event helped provide a spark for the upcoming outing.
"Toys for Tots was not only wildly successful, but a blast to work in 2019," Rubin said. "So, inviting Toys For Tots back for 2020 was a no-brainer."
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Manager Stan Cliburn was unable to set foot on a baseball field this summer for the first time in almost 50 years, but the former major league catcher with the California Angels applauded the team's front office for its constant diligence during the ongoing pandemic.
"Well, there's no doubt this has been a tough year on everybody," Cliburn said. "So, for Courtney and her staff to be able to put these things together during these unusual times says a lot about the organization and what they think of the community. The Blue Crabs have always been a part of the community and they always find a way to give back, which says a lot about everyone involved."
Knichel, who now has two kids of her own, looked forward to seeing the smiling faces of those children who will be able to have at least one toy to open this Christmas thanks to the Toys For Tots drive.
"As Southern Maryland's hometown team, we've hosted four food drives, two blood drives, two community resource giveaways, a backpack drive, held free fireworks and much more," Knichel said. "That's why ending 2020 the same way we came into it, hosting Toys for Tots drive and helping make over 1,000 of Southern Marylanders' Christmas special, means so much to us."