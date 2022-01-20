Over the next three months the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs will gradually be filling their player roster for the upcoming 2022 Atlantic League of Professional Baseball season slated to get under way in late April, but they will not have to search far and wide for coaches.
Last Friday, Jan. 14, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs confirmed that its entire 2021 coaching staff, comprised of manager Stan Cliburn, pitching coach Daryl Thompson, bench coach Joe Walsh and hitting coach Ray Ortega, will all return for the upcoming campaign. Cliburn was the ALPB manager of the year in 2021 and Thompson was the league’s top pitcher for the second time in three years.
“We’re going top keep everybody together for the 2022 season and we’re going to be starting the season on time this year,” said Cliburn, who will be the field coordinator for the California Winter League through February. “I’m glad to be back for another season in Southern Maryland and I am really happy to retain Daryl Thompson and Joe Walsh and Ray Ortega on our staff.”
Cliburn would eventually land 2021 manager of the year honors after guiding the Blue Crabs to the ALPB North Division second half title after the squad finished second to the Long Island Ducks in the first half. Southern Maryland, however, was upended by the Ducks in the divisional round of the playoffs and the Ducks were subsequently felled by the Lexington Legends in the championship series.
Thompson, a 2003 La Plata High School graduate and former major league pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds, once again led the ALPB in wins (16) and took over the league’s career lead in that category with 76. Thompson also completed his second season as the team’s pitching coach in 2021, a role that Cliburn admits is immeasurable.
“Most people only see Daryl when he’s out there on the mound,” Cliburn said. “But, the other days he’s not really off he’s working with the pitching staff. He does an exceptional job with those guys. Our coaching staff is set again and now we’ve got to fill out the roster. I will get a few guys here then most of the guys down in Florida then we’ll get to start the season on time [April 21].”
One year after the entire minor league and independent league schedules were canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs earned a playoff berth in a slightly shortened season that got under way last summer on Memorial Day weekend. The 2022 season is expected to start on time and the league will reverse two experimental changes.
Last summer the second half of the ALPB schedule witnessed an experimental change when the pitching rubber was moved back one foot from the standard 60 feet and 6 inches to 61 feet and 6 inches. After analyzing the hitting statistics throughout the league over the back half of the slate the results proved negligible, necessitating the return to the normal distance.
Last summer balls and strikes were determined by a calibrated, robotic headset system worn by the home plate umpires. But this year the ALPB will return the responsibility of calling balls and strikes to the home plate umpires. Both experimental rule changes regarding the pitching rubber and the robotic balls and strikes calls were made in conjunction with Major League Baseball.
“As we enter 2022, we reaffirm to players and fans that ball-strike calls, and the distance of the pitching rubber, will return to accepted norms,” said Atlantic League President Rick White. “We retain several past MLB test features, such as 17” bases, extra innings tie-breakers and anti-shift rules among others. We are honored to pioneer the future of the game with Major League Baseball.”
