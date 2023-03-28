Fifteen years after she first began working for the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball team at an entry level position, Southern Maryland Blue Crabs General Manager Courtney Knichel has attained such an established reputation in her craft that she was recently invited by Major League Baseball to speak to a gathering of young female athletes perhaps someday looking to follow in her footsteps.

Knichel, 36, has been the general manager for the Southern Maryland team well over a decade now and she is still among few women in her role. Along the way, she has easily cleared most of the obstacles that might face women enjoying a lead role in a vastly male-dominated sport and last month in New York City she imparted her experience and knowledge among a large gathering of women softball players who could someday travel that same path.


Twitter: @TedSoMdNews