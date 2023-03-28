Southern Maryland Blue Crabs General Managers Courtney Knichel was asked to speak at a Major League Baseball function hosting college softball players who could potentially earn upper management positions in various professional baseball organizations.
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs General Manager Courtney Knichel was invited to speak at the Major League Baseball symposium regarding women in professional sports leadership roles.
Photo courtesy Mary Meccio
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs General Managers Courtney Knichel was asked to speak at a Major League Baseball function hosting college softball players who could potentially earn upper management positions in various professional baseball organizations.
Fifteen years after she first began working for the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball team at an entry level position, Southern Maryland Blue Crabs General Manager Courtney Knichel has attained such an established reputation in her craft that she was recently invited by Major League Baseball to speak to a gathering of young female athletes perhaps someday looking to follow in her footsteps.
Knichel, 36, has been the general manager for the Southern Maryland team well over a decade now and she is still among few women in her role. Along the way, she has easily cleared most of the obstacles that might face women enjoying a lead role in a vastly male-dominated sport and last month in New York City she imparted her experience and knowledge among a large gathering of women softball players who could someday travel that same path.
"First of all, I was honored to be able to speak to those young ladies," Knichel said. "Although the Blue Crabs are an independent team, we interact a lot with Major League Baseball as one of their partners and we have helped incorporate a number of changes here that will soon be implemented on the major league level. There are more opportunities for women to advance in professional sports now than there were a decade ago."
Among the parameters that Knichel has quickly adapted throughout the busy task of being the Blue Crabs' general manager has been doubling as a wife and mother. Knichel actually met her husband, Kyle Knichel, at the Blue Crabs during her halcyon days with the club and the couple currently has three children, daughter Kennedy Knichel, 5, son Cooper Knichel, 2, and daughter Colbie Knichel, 1.
"One thing I spoke about to those young women was that it was possible to be a wife and a mother and still be able to handle the daily aspects of being in an upper management position with a professional baseball team," Knichel said. "A lot of the women played Division I softball, so they understand how baseball is played. Now they have to understand that they are qualified to make front office decisions that affect people on a daily basis."
Longtime Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Manager Stan Cliburn, in his second stint with the squad, appreciates and respects the work that Knichel has done in the front office and freely admitted she is an integral part in filling the team's roster each spring in addition to handling the daily grind in the office.
"There's no question that the Blue Crabs are in good hands with Courtney Knichel as the general manager," Cliburn said. "She knows all of the ins and outs of the day-to-day operations in the office and she's very much a part of the product that we put forth on the field. There are still not a lot of women in her professional among professional teams, but she's certainly helped paved the way for a number of women that might want to follow in her footsteps someday."