One day after steady rains nixed their scheduled season opener, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs opened the 2023 Atlantic League of Professional Baseball season slightly belatedly on Saturday afternoon amid ideal conditions when the local squad swept the defending league champion Lancaster Barnstormers in a twin bill.

Southern Maryland (2-0) had been dominant in the first half of the 2022 season, going 48-18 (.727) to establish a league record for win percentage in either half of a divided season. Although the Blue Crabs would later conclude the summer with 84 wins, a franchise record, they were once again a first round exit in the ALPB playoffs and it was the Barnstormers that eventually emerged with the title. On Saturday, Southern Maryland won the opener 8-3 then completed the sweep by taking the nightcap 2-1.


