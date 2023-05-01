Southern Maryland Blue Crabs veteran pitcher and current pitching coach Daryl Thompson toes the rubber and prepares to throw the first pitch of the 2023 season against the reigning Atlantic League champion Lancaster Barnstormers. Thompson collected the 150th win of his professional career in the season opener when the Blue Crabs defeated the Barnstormers 8-3 on Saturday.
Coaches and players from the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs line the fence adjacent to the third base dugout on Saturday when the team opened the season one night belatedly with a double-header against the defending Atlantic League champion Lancaster Barnstomers. Southern Maryland won the opener,8-3 and completed the double-header sweep by taking the nightcap 2-1.
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs pitcher Daryl Thompson fires to the plate for the first pitch of Saturday's game against the defending Atlantic League champion Lancaster Barnstormers. Thompson collected the 150th win of his professional career on Saturday when the Blue Crabs defeated the Barnstormers 8-3 in the season opener for both teams.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
One day after steady rains nixed their scheduled season opener, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs opened the 2023 Atlantic League of Professional Baseball season slightly belatedly on Saturday afternoon amid ideal conditions when the local squad swept the defending league champion Lancaster Barnstormers in a twin bill.
Southern Maryland (2-0) had been dominant in the first half of the 2022 season, going 48-18 (.727) to establish a league record for win percentage in either half of a divided season. Although the Blue Crabs would later conclude the summer with 84 wins, a franchise record, they were once again a first round exit in the ALPB playoffs and it was the Barnstormers that eventually emerged with the title. On Saturday, Southern Maryland won the opener 8-3 then completed the sweep by taking the nightcap 2-1.
Southern Maryland's sweep over the defending champions also provided its manager and veteran hurler with milestones. Thompson, who earned the win in the opener, collected the 150th victory of his professional career and his ALPB record best 92nd as a member of the Blue Crabs. Cliburn followed suit by attaining the 1,900th coaching victory of his career in the nightcap.
"That was a great way to start the season," Cliburn said. "Not only did we get two wins on the same day against the defending league champions, Daryl got his 150th win as a pitcher and I reached 1,900 wins as a manager. Daryl has been tremendous for us over the years and I can't think of one occasion when I handed him the ball on opening night and he did not come away with the win."
On Saturday afternoon in the first game of its double-header against the defending champions, Thompson fittingly took the mound for the hosts in front of a large, enthusiastic crowd seeking a pair of victories and a post game fireworks display. Thompson, the league's reigning three-time pitcher of the year, escaped serious trouble while yielding the game's first run in the top of the third but support would be immediately forthcoming.
Southern Maryland had failed to get a hit against Lancaster starter Brandyn Sittinger through the first two frames, but in the bottom of the third the Blue Crabs claimed the lead by scoring four runs on two hits and a costly error. With one out and the bases loaded, Michael Wielansky hit a fly ball that Barnstormers' left fielder Trayvon Robinson camped under and dropped, allowing Fox Semones, Ryan Haug and Jack Sundberg to score.
With Wielansky at third, Braxton Lee fanned but designated hitter David Harris followed with a run-scoring single to center for a 4-1 lead, although three in that frame were unearned. Haug added to the advantage in the bottom of the fourth with a solo homer. Sittinger allowed five runs, two earned, in four complete innings but was on the hook for the loss when he departed.
Thompson was hardly in midseason form on Saturday in the season opener, allowing three runs on seven hits while going 5 2/3 before Cliburn hooked him in favor of Isaac Metz. Thompson was recognized between games for earning a spot on the ALPB Silver Anniversary Team, which honors the best 25 players in the league over the past 25 years, and his 150th professional career victory was also acknowledged.
Southern Maryland cemented the opener by adding three runs in the bottom of the sixth although the Blue Crabs had twice as many batters hit by pitches in the inning than it had base hits. Southern Maryland scored three runs on one hit, a pair of hit batters and a pair of wild pitches to secure a comfortable 8-3 victory allowing Thompson to reach another career milestone.
In the nightcap which featured a pair of opposing left-handed starting pitchers, Southern Maryland gained the early advantage by breaking the scoreless deadlock in the home half of the third and again benefited from a Barnstormers' miscue. With one out and runners on second and third following a successful double steal, Wielansky plated a run with a sacrifice fly to center that scored Ryan Yetsko for a 1-0 lead.
In the home half of the fifth the Blue Crabs doubled their advantage, briefly, as Wielansky again came through for the hosts with a two-out triple into the right field corner. Wielansky would eventually get stranded at third and the Barnstormers trimmed the gap to 2-1 in the top of the sixth when Andretty Cordero belted a solo home run to left off starter Mitch Lambson (1-0), who would not face another batter but earned the win nevertheless.