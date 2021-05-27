Save for a few exceptions, many of the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs players and coaches who stepped onto the field at Regency Furniture Stadium on Monday, May 17, were doing so for the first time in almost two years.
While Major League Baseball players were able to contest a truncated season in 2020, culminating with the Los Angels Dodgers winning the World Series, affiliated minor league teams and independent ones such as the Blue Crabs were unable to play a single game last year. For Blue Crabs skipper Stan Cliburn the unscheduled off season represented a genuine contrast.
“Last year was the first time since 1974 that I was not in the dugout or on the field anywhere,” said Cliburn, who spent the 1980 season with the California Angels. “It felt so good just to get back on the field with the guys and watch them throw and take infield. Hard to believe it had been 19 to 20 months since all of us were here. But we basically signed all of the guys that we were going to have on the roster last spring.”
Southern Maryland bench coach Joe Walsh had actually spent far more time in Regency Furniture Stadium during the pandemic than Cliburn as he and longtime local pitcher Daryl Thompson, also the team’s pitching coach, offered insight and instruction to youngsters of all ages in various camps and clinics last summer while the Atlantic League was on hiatus.
“I really like this group of guys,” Walsh said. “They’re fast and they’re hungry and they’re sponges, they learn very quickly. These guys have a great opportunity to show what they can do. This is basically the post-pandemic roster that we put together. When Major League Baseball consolidated the minor leagues, we had a lot of agents calling us looking for us to sign their guys.”
One of the newcomers to the Blue Crabs this season is outfielder Braxton Lee, who spent some time in the major leagues with the New York Mets in 2018 where he went 3-for-17 with two runs batted in. In 2019, Lee batted .261 (31 for 119) with one homer and 12 RBIs, and overall in the minors he is batting .266 (568 for 2,136) with 155 RBIs.
“Even though we didn’t have a season last year, I spent a lot of time at the ballparks,” Lee said. “My wife, Colleen, and I also had a daughter, Ophelia, who is seven months now. But mainly I spent a lot of time coaching high school players and staying busy and waiting for this chance to get back on the field. My main goal is to get noticed by one of the [MLB] organizations and have a chance to get back.”
Another newcomer to the team and to the Atlantic League is outfielder David Harris, who has enjoyed plenty of success in various minor league levels. Harris boasts a lifetime batting average of .299 (712 for 2,386) with 142 doubles, 81 home runs and 21 triples, with 409 runs scored and another 304 driven in. Like Lee, Harris also brings a reputation as a staunch defensive outfielder.
“I feel very blessed just to be back on the field,” Harris said. “I spent a lot of time over the last year with my hitting coach, Jeremiah Eisenhower, and I’m ready. Defensively, I know that I bring a lot of speed and can cover a lot of ground in the outfield. I enjoy interacting with Stan. He’s an old school guy and he’s all about baseball.”
Southern Maryland will open the season tonight, May 28, with a four-game series at the West Virginia Power then three more against the Legends before returning to Regency Furniture Stadium for a 10-game home stand that begins on June 4 against the Long Island Ducks and includes contests against the York Revolution and the Barnstormers.
The Blue Crabs announced that Regency Furniture Stadium will be open for full capacity beginning with the home opener on June 4, lifting mandates on masks for fully vaccinated fans. The policy change coincides with new federal guidelines concerning masks and fully vaccinated individuals.
“We weren’t going to make this move until we had the data to ensure our fans’ safety,” said Blue Crabs General Manager Courtney Knichel. “With vaccination rates soaring, particularly in Maryland, and the newest [federal] guidelines, it’s finally time to open our stadium to 100% capacity.”
