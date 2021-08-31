Last week the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs put the finishing touches on the August portion of the schedule by opening a brief home stand against the expansion West Virginia Power by celebrating the 61st birthday of Baltimore Orioles' Hall of Fame shortstop Cal Ripken Jr.
Southern Maryland (12-9, first in the ALPB North Division) rebounded from a disappointing setback to start the home stand by taking the last two games against the Power. The Blue Crabs edged the West Virginia squad 7-5 on Wednesday then erupted for 18 runs on 17 hits in an 18-2 thumping of the Power on Thursday.
Last Thursday evening, Aug. 26, in the finale of their brief, three-game slate with the West Virginia Power, the Blue Crabs wasted little time gaining the upper hand and then continued to pad their lead over the course of the contest. Josh McAdams homered for the third straight night and the Blue Crabs scored multiple runs in three of the first five frames then exploded for nine more in the seventh en route to the lopsided victory.
One night earlier in the middle game of the three-game set, third baseman Josh McAdams was the hometown hero as he belted a three-run homer in the sixth. David Harris drove in a pair of runs with a single to left that erased an early 4-1 deficit then two batters later it was McAdams who gave the Blue Crabs their first lead of the night with a three-run shot.
Then one night earlier in the Tuesday contest when the Blue Crabs honored Ripken, a lifelong Orioles player who twice earned Most Valuable Player honors and established the record consecutive game streak of 2,631 games, shattering the previous mark of 2,131 games set by famed New York Yankees first baseman Lou Gehrig, Southern Maryland squandered a late lead.
West Virginia's Connor Myers had a one-out single then stole second but appeared to be stranded there when Alberto Callaspo hit a towering fly ball to left. Myers jogged around the bases but he eventually scored the tying run when Blue Crabs left fielder Cesar Trejo dropped the fly ball.
"You can't have mistakes like that late in ball games," Cliburn said. "You have to have two hands on the ball. With two outs, you can't take any chances. That took all of the air of the dugout for us and allowed them to take advantage of it. We made some other minor mistakes earlier in the game and you can't do that against good teams like West Virginia."
Southern Maryland had the chance to reclaim the lead in the bottom of the eighth when Silva singled, David Harris reached on an error then Josh McAdams drew a two-out walk. But the trio of Blue Crabs were stranded when reliever Junior Rincon retired Joe DeLuca on a fly ball to right. It was the only batter that Rincon faced on Tuesday, but he collected the win nevertheless.
West Virginia scored two runs on three hits in the top of the ninth against Southern Maryland closer Mat Latos, who took the loss. Edwin Espinal and Olmo Rosario singled then pinch-hitter Miles Williams doubled down the third base line to plate two runs. The Blue Crabs went quietly in the bottom of the ninth as closer Mike Broadway collected the save, fanning two of the three batters he faced.
Southern Maryland opened the game in fine fashion when leadoff batter Matt Hibbert belted a solo homer in the bottom of the first off West Virginia starter David Kubiak for a 1-0 lead. But the Power claimed its first lead of the night in the top of the third when Connor Myers smacked a two-run homer off Blue Crabs' starter Blake Bivens.
Southern Maryland promptly drew even in the bottom of the third. Rubi Silva singled with two outs, took second and third on one very wild pitch from Kubiak then scored on a single by Cesar Trejo. After a shaky first inning, Kubiak had retired seven straight Blue Crabs before yielding two-out singles to Silva and Trejo in the third, with the wild pitch compounding his trouble.
Southern Maryland reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the fifth when Josh McAdams belted a solo homer off Kubiak to put the hosts up 3-2. Bivens walked a pair of batters in the sixth, but picked off one of them at first base. He was replaced after walking Alberto Callaspo, but limited the Power to two runs on two hits in 5⅔ innings of work with no decision.
"Bivens had not pitched in two weeks, but he was good [on Tuesday]," Cliburn said. "He started to get a little tired that last inning, but that was because he had not pitched in two weeks. He gave us the chance to win the ball game. We just let it get away at the end."