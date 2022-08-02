Last Sunday afternoon the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs put the finishing touches on the July portion of their Atlantic League of Professional Baseball schedule as the North Division first-half champions look to seal the verdict on a potential record season.

Southern Maryland (62-27 overall, 14-9 second half) actually arrived on Sunday seeking to end a two-game skid and avoid being swept by the visiting High Point Rockers. Despite winning the first two games of the brief set, High Point (46-43, 7-16) was still snugly in last place in the ALPB South Division through the first month of the second-half slate. 

