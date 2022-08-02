Southern Maryland Blue Crabs first baseman Jared Walker takes a pitch in the bottom of the first inning of Sunday's game against the High Point Rockers. Walker walked in the at-bat then scored when Alex Crosby belted a three-run homer as the Blue Crabs ended a two-game slide with a 5-1 victory on Sunday.
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs third baseman Alex Crosby touches home plate after belting a three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning on Sunday afternoon that also scored teammates Jared Walker, left, and Michael Wielansky. Crosby's blast gave the Blue Crabs an early 3-0 lead over the High Point Rockers en route to a 5-1 victory on Sunday.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Last Sunday afternoon the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs put the finishing touches on the July portion of their Atlantic League of Professional Baseball schedule as the North Division first-half champions look to seal the verdict on a potential record season.
Southern Maryland (62-27 overall, 14-9 second half) actually arrived on Sunday seeking to end a two-game skid and avoid being swept by the visiting High Point Rockers. Despite winning the first two games of the brief set, High Point (46-43, 7-16) was still snugly in last place in the ALPB South Division through the first month of the second-half slate.
"Our bullpen had been roughed up the two previous nights," said Southern Maryland Blue Crabs manager Stan Cliburn, whose team won 5-1 on Sunday. "So for Eddie [Butler] to got out there and give us seven-plus innings and then for [Endrys] Briceno to pitch the way he did was great. It all started with the three-run homer by Crosby in the first inning. I'm a big believer in scoring first wins games."
On an overcast afternoon, Southern Maryland starter Butler (9-2) escaped trouble in the top of the first then the Blue Crabs created some problems for High Point starter Neil Uskali. With Michael Wielansky on third and Jared Walker drawing a two-out walk, Alex Crosby belted a three-run homer to left center one day after celebrating his 29th birthday.
"I had a rough night the night before," said Crosby, who collected two hits and four runs batted in on Sunday. "I was just looking for some good pitches to hit. When it got to 2-0, I thought I would get something I could drive. This whole team has been really good from the start. Thats's why when last season ended I could not wait to come back here."
High Point had the chance to trim the gap in the top of the fourth against Butler, but the Blue Crabs starter escaped unscathed. Downs opened the frame with a leadoff double and went to third on a groundout, but the Rockers failed to score as Butler fanned Tyler Ladendorf looking then struck out Giovanny Alfonso swinging to end the inning.
After Uskali exited after allowing three unearned runs in three complete innings, Southern Maryland promptly pushed a run across against reliever and knuckleballer Mickey Jannis. Matt Hibbert led off with a double into the right field corner then Baca obliged two batters later with a single to right that scored Hibbert to extend the Blue Crabs lead to 4-0.
Southern Maryland had the chance to extend the advantage in the bottom of the fifth against Jannis, but this time the knuckleballer danced out of it. Braxton Lee drew a one-out walk then Walker followed with a single to center. Both runners advanced on a passed ball, but Jannis retired Crosby on a fly ball to shallow center then got Hibbert on a grounder to second.
High Point ended Butler's bid for a shutout in the top of the sixth when Ben Aklinski led off the frame with a solo homer to left center. Jerry Downs then worked Butler for a walk, but the Blue Crabs starter escaped any further damage by retiring the next three Rockers before any of the stranded runners could advance into scoring position.
Southern Maryland added an insurance run for Butler in the top of the seventh when Crosby collected his fourth RBI of the day with a single as the Blue Crabs hurler went 7 1/3, allowing one run on seven hits and one walk while fanning five. Briceno tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief in a non-save situation. Briceno has been the league's top reliever for the past two seasons.