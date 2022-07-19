Having coasted to the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball North Division First Half title while posting the best win-loss percentage of any team in a single half of the season in ALPB history, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs had three players selected to the league's All-Star team as well as their skipper.
Southern Maryland (55-23 overall, 7-5 in the second half) pitchers Mackenzie Mills and Endrys Briceno and designated hitter David Harris were all selected to the ALPB All-Star team and manager Stan Cliburn was tabbed to head the North Division squad. Mills led the league in wins (9) and earned run average (2.99) among starters at the time of his selection, but the Blue Crabs southpaw has since signed with a team in the Mexican League and left the club on July 15.
"Mills was having an outstanding season for us, but he got a big contract with a team in the Mexican league so he's heading there for the remainder of the regular season," Cliburn said. "Their season tends to run the same time as ours, so if his team does not make the playoffs then he could potentially come back here and pitch for us in the playoffs."
Mills, who signed with the Tigres de Quintana Roo from from the Liga Mexicana de Beisbol league in Mexico, was the ALPB pitcher of the month in June when he went 4-0 with a 1.53 earned run average and 31 strikeouts. Before joining the Blue Crabs, Mills had spent six seasons in the minors after being drafted in 2014 by the Washington Nationals where he reached the double-A level briefly.
Harris currently leads the ALPB in batting (.362) and is among the league leaders in home runs (10) and runs batted in (52). One year ago, while playing primarily in the outfield before being used as a designated hitter this season, Harris batted .272 with 15 home runs and collected 79 RBIs as Southern Maryland earned a postseason spot.
"Harris has been swinging the bat really well for us all season," Cliburn said. "There was no way we could take his bat out of the lineup. Our outfield is really solid right now with Zach Collier and Jack Sundberg and Matt Hibbert, but we wanted to keep Harris's bat in the lineup. He's having a tremendous year for us."
Like Harris, Briceno has certainly improved on his 2021 campaign when he was selected as the top relief pitcher in the ALPB courtesy of a 1.57 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 57.2 innings of work. This year Briceno sports a stellar 0.88 ERA with 49 strikeouts in just 30.2 innings of work and appears well on his way to successfully defending his title as the top relief pitcher in the league.
"Briceno is having another outstanding season for us out of the bullpen," Cliburn said. "What he's done for us so far this season has been nothing short of spectacular. He's been our top reliever now two years running and he's going to be one of the keys to our second half and our playoff push."