Southern Maryland Blue Crabs players and coaches line the protective fencing outside the dugout during a home game earlier this season. Southern Maryland finished the season with a winning record (64-62) but failed to earn a spot in the upcoming Atlantic League of Professional Baseball league playoffs.
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs left-handed pitcher Mackenzie Mills and third baseman Alex Crosby were among the keys for the Atlantic League team this summer, although the squad missed out on reaching the postseason.
TED BLACK/Southern Maryland News
After heading into the season with the prospects of contending for the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball title following a record setting season a year ago, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs were eliminated from playoff contention heading into their final series at Charleston last weekend.
Southern Maryland (64-62 overall, 33-30 in the second half) actually owned the ALPB North Division second half lead during its final home stand of Sept. 15-18 before dropping a pair of games to the High Point Rockers. Even with the return of veteran ace hurler Daryl Thompson from a knee injury sidelined six weeks, the Blue Crabs had stayed in contention for the second half crown during his absence.
"It was one of those years where we always seemed to be right around .500," said Blue Crabs manager Stan Cliburn, who will head into the 2024 season less than 40 wins shy of 2,000 victories in his coaching career. "We never seemed to have a full complement of players, whether it was due to injury or transactions or the World Baseball Classic."
Despite being eliminated from playoff contention heading into its three-game set at Charleston, Southern Maryland sought to finish the season on a winning note. Last Friday night the Blue Crabs took a 4-1 lead to the bottom of the ninth inning then watched the host Dirty Birds forge an improbable rally for a 5-4 victory.
Last Thursday evening, Sept. 14, at Gastonia, the Blue Crabs squandered a late 4-1 lead and dropped a 5-4 decision to the Honey Hunters. Southpaw starter Ian Kahaloa gave the Blue Crabs another superb outing and outfielder Jimmy Kerrigan and third baseman Alex Crosby provided the early power with a home run and a pair of doubles, respectively, but the Honey Hunters rallied late for a 5-4 victory.
Southern Maryland also suffered a 5-1 setback to the Dirty Birds last Saturday night, but on Sunday afternoon the Blue Crabs ended the season on a winning note when they edged the Dirty Birds 7-6. Right fielder and hitting coach Braxton Lee, a former major league player, collected the 1,000th hit of his professional career last weekend.
"Kahaloa was outstanding for us all season," Cliburn said. "He gave us seven, eight innings every time he went out there and he routinely threw 110, 112, 115 pitches. Kerrigan was a great addition late in the season and Crosby was good while he was here."
Cliburn noted that he expects to have the same offseason this winter prior to returning for his 51st season in professional baseball. He will spend time in Florida and California and also make a trip to Japan for one week before returning next spring. While Lee attained a milestone last weekend, Thompson will head into the 2024 campaign three wins shy of 100 in his professional career which included a brief stint in the majors with the Cincinnati Reds.