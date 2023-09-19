After heading into the season with the prospects of contending for the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball title following a record setting season a year ago, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs were eliminated from playoff contention heading into their final series at Charleston last weekend.

Southern Maryland (64-62 overall, 33-30 in the second half) actually owned the ALPB North Division second half lead during its final home stand of Sept. 15-18 before dropping a pair of games to the High Point Rockers. Even with the return of veteran ace hurler Daryl Thompson from a knee injury sidelined six weeks, the Blue Crabs had stayed in contention for the second half crown during his absence.


  

