When the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs ventured out onto the road for their final 12 games beginning last Tuesday, Blue Crabs manager Stan Cliburn seemed fairly optimistic the team could make a belated bid to capture the Atlantic League North Division second half title.

But after splitting the first six games of the road trip, Southern Maryland (81-44, 33-26 in the second half) virtually yielded the second half crown to Lancaster (68-57, 39-20), which rebounded from a modest first half to emerge as one of the better teams in the league. Fittingly, Southern Maryland will end the regular season with three games at Lancaster beginning Sept. 16 then will face the Barnstormers in a best-of-five series beginning Sept. 20 in Lancaster.

