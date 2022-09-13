Southern Maryland Blue Crabs starting pitchers Eddie Butler, Daryl Thompson and Mitch Lambson will be the key to the team's postseason success this summer when the Blue Crabs face Lancaster in a best-of-five series Sept. 20-25.
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs starting pitchers Eddie Butler, Daryl Thompson and Mitch Lambson will be the key to the team's postseason success this summer when the Blue Crabs face Lancaster in a best-of-five series Sept. 20-25.
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs left-handed starting pitcher Mitch Lambson leads the Atlantic League in complete games and will be among the key factors for the team in the upcoming best-of-five playoff series against the Lancaster Barnstormers Sept. 20-25.
When the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs ventured out onto the road for their final 12 games beginning last Tuesday, Blue Crabs manager Stan Cliburn seemed fairly optimistic the team could make a belated bid to capture the Atlantic League North Division second half title.
But after splitting the first six games of the road trip, Southern Maryland (81-44, 33-26 in the second half) virtually yielded the second half crown to Lancaster (68-57, 39-20), which rebounded from a modest first half to emerge as one of the better teams in the league. Fittingly, Southern Maryland will end the regular season with three games at Lancaster beginning Sept. 16 then will face the Barnstormers in a best-of-five series beginning Sept. 20 in Lancaster.
"We were hoping we could win 10 of our last 12 games and make a bid for the second half title," Cliburn said. "We've been getting a lot of our guys back and gradually working them into the lineup. But now we're going to finish up with three games at Lancaster and then face them in the playoffs, with the first two games being up there and then back home on [Sept.] the 23rd."
On Sunday afternoon the Blue Crabs avoided being swept by the York Revolution as Southern Maryland scored early and often and held safe the hosts for a 7-2 victory. After starters Daryl Thompson (14-5) and Eddie Butler (12-5) had both tasted defeat on the road trip, Southern Maryland got five shutout innings from Adrian Cook (1-2) and the Blue Crabs tallied three times in the first, once in the fourth and three more times in the seventh.
'Our starting pitching has really been outstanding all season," said Cliburn, who will have starters Thompson, Butler, Lambson and Merithew all at his disposal for the postseason. "Lambson leads the league with six complete games and Daryl is second with four and Butler has two more, so we have 12 of the 15 complete games in the entire league this year."
Ironically, it was the lack of starting pitching that eventually doomed the Blue Crabs last season in their playoff loss to Long Island. Thompson, en route to being the ALPB pitcher of the year for the second straight season [2019 & 2021], got the ball in the season finale, pitched game one of the series opener against Long Island then was summoned to the hill on just two days rest in the game three and struggled early and eventually lost.
"We leaned on Daryl quite a bit last season," Cliburn said. "We needed him to win a lot of games for us down the stretch and then in the playoffs. This year we have a really good starting staff. Besides, they changed the format to best three-of-five so that makes it more fir for the starting pitchers. We're going to see Lancaster quite a bit over the next week or so."