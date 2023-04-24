When the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs take the field April 28 at Regency Furniture Stadium for their 2023 Atlantic League of Professional Baseball season opener against the reigning league champion Lancaster Barnstormers, a bevy of familiar faces will be on the field and in the dugout for the independent squad seeking to garner its elusive first ALPB title.

Southern Maryland established several club and league records last year during a season in which it won the ALPB North Division first half title with a 48-18 (.727) mark that represented the best half for any team in league history. The Blue Crabs concluded the season with 84 wins, most in team history, but a berth in the ALPB championship series eluded them.


