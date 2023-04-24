Southern Maryland Blue Crabs manager Stan Cliburn talks to his players on the mound at Regency Furniture Stadium last Tuesday afternoon on the team's annual Media Day. The Blue Crabs will open the 2023 Atlantic League season this evening at home against defending ALPB champion Lancaster.
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs pitchers take the mound for team photos last Tuesday afternoon during the Atlantic League club's annual Media Day. Southern Maryland will open the 2023 season this evening by hosting defending ALPB champion Lancaster at Regency Furniture Stadium.
A street sign honoring current Southern Maryland Blue Crabs veteran hurler and pitching coach Daryl Thompson steers onlookers to the entranceway of Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf where the Blue Crabs will open their 2023 season this evening against defending Atlantic League champion Lancaster Barnstormers.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
When the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs take the field April 28 at Regency Furniture Stadium for their 2023 Atlantic League of Professional Baseball season opener against the reigning league champion Lancaster Barnstormers, a bevy of familiar faces will be on the field and in the dugout for the independent squad seeking to garner its elusive first ALPB title.
Southern Maryland established several club and league records last year during a season in which it won the ALPB North Division first half title with a 48-18 (.727) mark that represented the best half for any team in league history. The Blue Crabs concluded the season with 84 wins, most in team history, but a berth in the ALPB championship series eluded them.
Southern Maryland skipper Stan Cliburn returns for his fourth season in his second with the squad, having guided the Blue Crabs to the ALPB championship series in 2015 before heading to New Britain. In each of his last two seasons in his second stint with Southern Maryland, Cliburn, along with veteran ace hurler and returning pitching coach Daryl Thompson, have had the Blue Crabs on the cusp of an elusive league crown.
"Last year we did a lot of really good things, setting a league record for win percentage in a half and then a club record for wins in a season," Cliburn said at Tuesday's Media Day session. "But in the end we got knocked out by Lancaster, which ended up winning the whole thing. We had dominated them earlier in the season, but in the playoffs they got us."
Thompson, a 2003 La Plata High School graduate who went 0-3 during a brief Major League career with the Cincinnati Reds, has since established his legacy in the Atlantic League where is the all-time career leader in wins (91) and strikeouts and is the three-time reigning pitcher of the year (2019, 2021, 2022 — there was no season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic).
"I really don't spend any time reflecting on what I've done up to this point," said Thompson, who has 149 career wins during his professional career altogether and will seek his 150th tonight when he takes the mound for the Blue Crabs in the season opener. "Every year I keep coming back thinking that this could be the season that we finally get a championship. We've been close the last couple of years, but we still have some unfinished business."
Joining Cliburn, Thompson and Ray Ortega on the coaching staff this spring is Braxton Lee, who will also have dual roles for the Blue Crabs. Like Thompson, who is both a pitcher and pitching coach for Southern Maryland, Lee will play right fielder and also serve as the hitting coach for the team. Lee has watched Thompson excel in his player/coach role and seeks to emulate the veteran hurler.
"I'm grateful for the opportunity to be able to be a player-coach in this league," Lee said. "I really enjoy working with the hitters, so it's really not that big of an adjustment for me. I've been able to watch Daryl handle both roles the last two years that I've been here and there is no one more professional in this league than he is. All you have to do is see his name on the street sign [Daryl Thompson Drive] when you drive into the stadium every day to understand and appreciate what he brings to the organization."