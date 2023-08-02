When the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs returned home on Tuesday evening to face the struggling Lexington Counter Clocks in an Atlantic League of Professional Baseball clash at Regency Furniture Stadium, the hosts were seeking to extend their winning ways.

Southern Maryland (13-8 second half, 44-40 overall) had meandered its way to a 31-32 mark in the first half of the season, but the Blue Crabs returned home having won 13 of their first 20 games of the second half of the slate.


  

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews