The view from the press box well above and behind home plate gives a full look at Regency Furniture Stadium on Tuesday. Southern Maryland fell behind the Lexington Counter Clocks 2-0 early and eventually suffered a 3-2 setback to the visitors.
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs shortstop Ian Yetsko catches a pop-up just in front of left fielder Khalil Lee to end the top of the first inning of Tuesday's game against the visiting Lexington Counter Clocks. Yetsko would later smack a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth inning, but the visitors prevailed 3-2 in that contest on Tuesday.
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs starting pitcher Spencer Johnston fires to the plate in the top of the first inning of Tuesday's home game against the Lexington Counter Clocks at Regency Furniture Stadium. Johnston yielded two runs in the top of the first inning and another in the seventh and took the loss despite throwing a complete game.
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs manager Stan Cliburn, third from left, and bench coach Ray Ortega, second from right, watch the action unfold on Tuesday evening at Regency Furniture Stadium in the first game of a three-game set with the Lexington Counter Clocks. Southern Maryland spotted Lexington an early 2-0 lead and eventually suffered a 3-2 setback to the Counter Clocks.
Ted Black/Southern Maryland News
Ted Black/Southern Maryland News
Ted Black/Southern Maryland News
When the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs returned home on Tuesday evening to face the struggling Lexington Counter Clocks in an Atlantic League of Professional Baseball clash at Regency Furniture Stadium, the hosts were seeking to extend their winning ways.
Southern Maryland (13-8 second half, 44-40 overall) had meandered its way to a 31-32 mark in the first half of the season, but the Blue Crabs returned home having won 13 of their first 20 games of the second half of the slate.
Lexington (33-51, 3-18), however, arrived having gone 2-18 to start the second half, but the Counter Clocks gained an early lead and held on for a 3-2 victory over the Blue Crabs.
"We had their number when we went there and swept them," Blue Crabs manager Stan Cliburn said. "We had some ninth-inning homers to win the first two games down there and we came back from 6-0 in the third game to win 11-7. But they were able to get us here tonight."
In a game pitting two teams apparently heading in opposite directions to start the second half of the Atlantic League season, Lexington actually started the game very quickly as Andrew Moritz and Osmy Gregorio both greeted Blue Crabs' starter Spencer Johnston with singles then Connor Owings followed with a run-scoring double and Thomas Dillard added a sac fly for a 2-0 lead.
"I thought Johnston really settled down nicely after that rough start," Cliburn said. "He battled the whole game and gave us a chance to win. You hate to see a guy toss a complete game and take the loss. But he was really good tonight. That's back-to-back complete games from our starting pitchers."
But Johnston managed to escape further home in the first and then kept the Counter Clocks off the board over the next three frames while waiting for his offense to respond. Southern Maryland got singles from David Harris and K.C. Hobson before Lexington starting pitcher Aaron Ochsenbein induced Isaias Quiroz to ground into an inning-ending double play.
Southern Maryland got a lead-off single from second baseman Philip Caulfield in the third, but he was caught stealing. Braxton Lee led off the fourth with a walk, but Ochsenbein induced Khalil Lee to ground into a 4-6-3 double play to end that threat. Alex Crosby led off the fifth with a double into the right field corner, but he was eventually stranded at third base.
After holding the visitors scoreless through the previous four innings, Johnston again proved fallible in the sixth. Gregorio led off that frame with a solo homer for a 3-0 lead and two batters later Dillard doubled off the scoreboard in left center. But Johnston managed to escape further harm by retiring the next two Lexington batters.
Southern Maryland nearly generated a genuine two-out rally in the bottom of the sixth, but the Blue Crabs again came up empty against Ochsenbein. Braxton Lee and Khalil Lee both had two-out singles, but with runners at first and third David Harris fanned to end the threat, preserving Lexington's 3-0 lead heading into the last three frames.
After being blanked by Ochsenbein through seven innings, Southern Maryland got a reprieve in the eighth. Both Philip Caulfield and Ian Yetsko led off the bottom of the eighth with back-to-back homers against reliever Joey Steele to trim the gap to 3-2.
But the Blue Crabs failed to get the equalizer as Steele retired the next three batters in order in the eighth and closer Garrett Schilling retired the Blue Crabs in order in the ninth to record the save.