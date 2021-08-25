When the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs last weekend began the second half of the season with a tribute to The Beatles, the local squad was looking to start the long and winding road to the Atlantic League playoffs with a little help from their friends.
Southern Maryland (8-7, tied for first ALPB North Division) kicked off the home stand with a stellar outing from veteran ace hurler Daryl Thompson in a 7-3 victory over the York Revolution then it capped the home stand with yet another superb outing from Thompson in a lopsided 13-2 victory over the Long Island Ducks on Sunday afternoon.
While Thompson was again nearly flawless on Sunday afternoon, limiting the Ducks to only two runs in eight complete innings of work, Blue Crabs’ designated hitter David Harris provided much of the offense. Harris belted three home runs and collected seven runs batted in — both of which tied franchise records — as Southern Maryland climbed back into a first place tie with the Lancaster Barnstormers.
“In this league, or at any level, it’s all about starting pitching,” said Southern Maryland Blue Crabs manager Stan Cliburn. “Every time I send Daryl out to the mound I know what we’re going to get. He’s the consummate professional. What he’s done the last two seasons has been amazing. He pitches every five, six days and then works with the pitchers on his days off.”
Sunday afternoon in the 13-2 victory over Long Island, Thompson held the Ducks scoreless through the first six frames before finally yielding a pair of runs in the top of the seventh which was followed by a scoreless eighth. But, as had been the case five days earlier in the victory over York, the Blue Crabs had given their veteran ace hurler plenty of support by scoring one run in the second, four in the third, two more in the fifth and another in the sixth for a commanding 8-0 lead.
In the home opener last Tuesday, Southern Maryland sent longtime veteran ace Daryl Thompson to the mound and the Blue Crabs gave the league’s reigning top pitcher plenty of support. Thompson and the Blue Crabs christened Beatles night with a 7-3 victory over the York Revolution as the La Plata High School graduate and former major league hurler with the Cincinnati Reds came within one out of a complete game, throwing strikes on 88 of 114 pitches.
After Thompson retired the side in order in the top of the first, Southern Maryland scored four runs in the bottom half of the frame. Kent Blackstone led off with a single then Rubi Silva followed with a double off the wall in left center that plated Blackstone. Zach Collier then walked and Alex Crosby was hit by a pitch with two outs.
Third baseman Josh McAdams then plated Silva with a sacrifice fly to center and catcher Joe DeLuca followed with a two-run single to right for a 4-0 lead. The Blue Crabs added a run in the third when Collier walked, went to third on a single by Harris, who was erased trying to take second on the play then McAdams delivered a two-out single to left that scored Collier for a 5-0 lead.
Silva belted a solo home run in the fifth and Michael Baca added a solo shot in the seventh, while Thompson saw his bid for a shutout end in the seventh on a single by Wellington Dotel then yielded a solo homer to James Harris in the eighth. But Thompson put the finishing touches on his third complete game of the season despite yielding another solo shot in the ninth.