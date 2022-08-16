Budds Creek to host motocross event

Budds Creek Motorcross Park in Mechanicsville will host part of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship series on Aug. 20.

 Align Media photo

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, an off-road motorcycle racing series, embarks on its landmark 50th anniversary season with a 12-round summer campaign that will visit 10 different states, bookended by the Memorial Day and Labor Day holiday weekends.

The 10th stop of the milestone journey in 2022 will continue one of the sport’s most celebrated traditions, as Southern Maryland’s legendary Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville extends its legacy in American motocross as one of the sport’s cornerstone events. The 32nd running of the Budds Creek National will commence on Saturday, Aug. 20, signifying a critical juncture in the summer-long journey to crown champions.