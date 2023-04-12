This Saturday, April 15, at Cove Point Park the Calvert American Little League will kick off its Spring season of baseball and softball for over 1,000 total participants as part of its annual opening day celebration.

Beginning at 8:30 a.m., the all-day party includes league games, an exhibition game of Challengers 2023 on Field 2, a parade and ceremony for the athletes that commences at 11 a.m., a brief ceremony welcoming everyone to the new season and a festival area that will include a dunk tank, inflatables, fire trucks and face painting by the Calvert High School National Art Honor Society.


