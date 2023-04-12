This Saturday, April 15, at Cove Point Park the Calvert American Little League will kick off its Spring season of baseball and softball for over 1,000 total participants as part of its annual opening day celebration.
Beginning at 8:30 a.m., the all-day party includes league games, an exhibition game of Challengers 2023 on Field 2, a parade and ceremony for the athletes that commences at 11 a.m., a brief ceremony welcoming everyone to the new season and a festival area that will include a dunk tank, inflatables, fire trucks and face painting by the Calvert High School National Art Honor Society.
"It's always a blast to see these players don their uniforms, step up to the plate and take those first swings of the season," said CALL President Mike Barnes. "But, more importantly, we coaches get the joy of seeing these children grow on and off the field for seasons to come. I just hope everyone enjoys themselves at opening day, and all season long."
Also among the festivities on Saturday will be two raffles, one of which being a 50/50 raffle in which the winner gets one-half of the funds raised in that raffle, as well as a second raffle that will feature such prizes as items from the Washington Nationals, Baltimore Orioles and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Both raffles will offer tickets for $1 each or 25 tickets for $20.
Food items will also be solid throughout the day, including hot dogs, chips and drinks and Capt. Smith's food truck and Kona Ice. Calvert Yard Cards has also donated a large sign for guests to take selfies. Calvert County Parks and Recreation would like us to remind all patrons to park in designated parking only and not on the grass, with carpooling a highly recommended approach.
The Calvert County American Little League is an all-volunteer organization, which serves boys and girls ages 4-16 with T-ball, softball and baseball in the mid- to southern-Calvert County area, as well as a Challengers Division that offers an adaptive baseball program for players with physical and intellectual disabilities throughout Southern Maryland.