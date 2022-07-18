Not long after nominations were initially accepted for the inaugural Calvert County Baseball and Softball Hall of Fame class, founder and organizer Joe Willis was thrilled with the response as more than two dozen players and coaches were nominated the first week.
But the initial wave subsided quickly and with a sum of 36 individual nominees posted through the second weekend of July, Willis has opted to tweak the scheduling slightly well before the hall of fame induction ceremonies take place on Nov. 19 at O'Gannigan's in Prince Frederick. Ideally, Willis would like to have at least 50 people nominated before the new cut-off date of Sept. 15.
"When the word first got out about the hall of fame nominations, I think I was almost overwhelmed with the response," Willis said. "I thought we might hit 100 because we had so many that first week. But the noms have kind of stalled the last month or so, so I just want to remind people they still have time to nominate people, players, coaches, umpires, before we vote on them."
While Willis and O'Gannigan's are holding firm for the Nov. 19 inauguration date for the first elected class, he has opted to extend the nomination deadline by one month to Sept. 15. The voting committee will still likely meet in early October, announce the results within two weeks and notify the winners — upwards of a dozen — in plenty of time for the inauguration ceremony.
"When we started accepting nominations, I thought we were going to get close to 100," Willis said. "Then all of a sudden it just came to a crawl. I still think we can get 50-60 noms before we cut off the nominations. That would be a good number. Then we could take 10-12 the first year and then we'll add two more each year."
Willis admitted that one of the catalysts for starting the Calvert County Baseball and Softball Hall of Fame was Clarence "Cupid" Childs, who spent 13 seasons in the major leagues, all before the advent of the first World Series in 1903. Childs was hardly an obscure figure in baseball, leafing the league in doubles (33) in 1890 and in runs scored (136) in 1892 and concluded his career batting .306.
Childs is not the only former major leaguer among the noms for the first Calvert Baseball and Softball Hall of Fame. Dunkirk native Brett Cecil, who attended DeMatha High School and the University of Maryland, spent 10 seasons in the majors with the Toronto Blue Jays and St. Louis Cardinals and concluded his career with a 44-47 record.
Anyone interested in nominating a former player or coach from Calvert County can do so via email at calverthof@gmail.com or on the website at www.calverthof.com/pages/Nominate before Sep. 15.