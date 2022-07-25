Throughout a prolonged career that spanned more than 60 years, Prince Frederick resident Paul Yost Jr. made precisely 50 appearances in the U.S. Bowling Congress Open Championships. 

Yost, who is currently in the process of moving to Florida, made his 50th and likely final appearance in the USBC Open earlier this month at the South Point Bowling Plaza in Las Vegas. Yost made his first appearance in the championships in 1961, but admitted his health issues have since prompted him to forgo competitive events.

