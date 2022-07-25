Throughout a prolonged career that spanned more than 60 years, Prince Frederick resident Paul Yost Jr. made precisely 50 appearances in the U.S. Bowling Congress Open Championships.
Yost, who is currently in the process of moving to Florida, made his 50th and likely final appearance in the USBC Open earlier this month at the South Point Bowling Plaza in Las Vegas. Yost made his first appearance in the championships in 1961, but admitted his health issues have since prompted him to forgo competitive events.
"I'm proud of what I was able to do," said Yost, 84, whose sons Paul Yost and Martin Yost, grandson Joshua Yost and companion, Judy Fisiorek, were on hand for the occasion as Yost received a commemorative 50-year pin and plaque for the milestone. "It was a very special day for me."
Yost has endured a series of health problems since turning 80, having had a pair of knee surgeries and then later a stroke. His recent bout of health issues have since prompted him to scale back his bowling schedule considerably. His new residence in Florida will be within close proximity to a bowling alley, however, where Yost expects to join a senior league.
In his 50th appearance in the USBC Open Championships, Yost rolled games of 138, 146 and 123 for a 407 series in the team event. During a career that began in Detroit just over 60 years ago, Yost knocked down a grand sum of 72,413 pins for an average of 165.5 per game in nearly 450 games.
In 2006, Yost was able to compete in the USBC Open along with his father, Paul Yost Sr., which was his dad's 45th and final appearance in the event.
Yost Jr.'s son, Martin Yost, could someday match his father's rare milestone. In July he competed in his 36th open championship and could potentially match his father's accomplishment in 2036 if he continues to compete in the event each year starting with the 2023 edition in Reno, Nev.
"Even if I can't compete, I'll be there," said Yost Jr., who has limited speech due to the effects of the stroke he suffered in 2021. "It means a lot to the family. This is really important to everyone in my family."