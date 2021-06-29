A pair of Charles County residents have already secured berths on the United States Olympic team for their respective sports and will be headed to the summer games in Tokyo next month seeking to garner medals in the belated edition of the 2020 summer games.
Waldorf resident Lawrence Sapp, a rising sophomore at the University of Cincinnati, earned a spot on the U.S. Paralympic team courtesy of his performances in the swimming trials in Minneapolis. Sapp, a former standout with the Smallwood Village Swim Club in Charles County, has grown accustomed to competing in various distant places across the globe.
"I was excited to make the team," said Sapp, who swims six days each week from 4:30 to 6 a.m. "It showed all the hard work that I put in. I just wanted to keep dropping times [in Minneapolis]. I really wasn't worried about where I placed. I was happy that I won and dropped time. Now the goal in Japan is to keep dropping times."
Over the years Sapp has ventured to Australia, London, England and Singapore to compete in international meets representing the United States, and his venture to Tokyo this summer hardly represents his most distant venture. Sapp, who will turn 20 on Sept. 5, has also grown accustomed to being away from home on his birthday; he will leave for Japan on Aug. 14 and return to the U.S. just after his birthday.
"It seems like every year he is away for his birthday," said Dee Sapp, Lawrence's mother. "Two years ago he was in London and before that he was in Australia. He really puts in the hard work every morning. He's hoping to earn a spot on the Cincinnati swim team this winter. That's one of his main goals."
Westlake High School graduate Christina [Manning] Clemons, who went on to enjoy a stellar college career at Ohio State University where she was two-time NCAA champion, a 10-time Big Ten champion and 11-time All-American, earned a spot on the U.S. Olympic Track and Field team courtesy of her third-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles.
Clemons — who still holds Ohio State records in the 60-meter dash (7.23), 60-meter hurdles (7.91) and 100-meter hurdles (12.68) — had missed making the Olympic team in two previous tries. But the third time this year proved to be the charm for the former Wolverines' standout.
"I just focus on myself and what I can do and use the talent that God gave me to become the person he created me to be," said Clemons, who had taken off one year from competing following an achilles tendon injury back in 2016. "Honestly, as a kid and even into my adult years I wasn't into track or any other sport as far as watching. I'm still learning who the top athletes are in my sport, even the big names. The goal for me this summer is to bring home a medal — preferably a gold."
Clemons gained more notoriety for part of her attire than her actual third-place finish in the 100 hurdles. She was donning a pair of ear rings that looked like Cool Ranch Doritos bags, and the brand has since reached out to her about placing her image on one of their bags.
"Just call me Cool Ranch Doritos," Clemons said on her Twitter page. "Thank you, Doritos, this is amazing."
While Sapp and Clemons are headed to Tokyo this summer as part of the U.S. Olympic team, one Calvert resident just missed in her chance to join the squad. Patuxent High School and University of Maryland graduate Amina Smith finished sixth in the high jump trials, five years after she finished fourth in that event while seeking to earn a spot on the U.S. Olympic team in 2016.