La Plata's Tony Sweeney dives back to the bag as St. Mary's Door first baseman Jason Bean awaits the throw from pitcher Chris Custer on Aug. 19. St. Mary's Door won that contest 11-7 and the two teams could meet again in the playoffs that get under way in September at Rainbow Construction Field in La Plata.
Nearly years after having shoulder surgery, St. Mary's Door left-handed pitcher Chris Custer tossed a complete game Aug. 19 in an 11-7 win against La Plata and he will be among the keys to the Door's title chances beginning this weekend.
Ted Black/Southern Maryland News
Perhaps this summer more than other recent years, the Charles–St. Mary's Baseball League has been more contentious and evenly matched despite the addition of a sixth team, and that parity will soon unfold during the upcoming CHASM playoffs.
Through the final weekend of play last Sunday, all six teams were separated by a modest sum of five wins, with Pomfret (12-6) owning the best record while none of the teams have yet been eliminated from postseason play. In 2020 and 2021, Pomfret had coasted to the regular season title by winning 17 games each season, but this year the Pirates needed to win three of their final four games to earn the top seed heading to the postseason.
This year heading into the final full slate of games, Pomfret (12-6) owns a slight lead over St Mary's Door (11-8) and La Plata (10-9), with St. Mary's Post 255 (8-11), Indian Head (8-11) and Western Charles (7-11) looking to remain in contention for the postseason. The top five teams reach the playoffs, although the fourth and fifth seeds will contest a play-in game on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
"There are a lot of good teams in the league this year," said Pomfret coach Jason Simms. "Nobody stands out this year. There are no easy wins for anyone. There is a lot of balance in the league from top to bottom this year. That's going to make the playoffs that much more interesting."
On Sunday, Aug. 20, when St. Mary's Door upended La Plata 11-7, St. Mary's southpaw Chris Custer tossed a complete game victory and got a little cushion when Mike Gorl belted a three-run homer in the top of the eighth to account for the final runs. Custer, who missed much of the 2022 season with an arm injury, is looking forward to the postseason tournament.
"There's a lot of good competition in the league this year," Custer said. "You have to make plays and you can't look past anyone. The league is pretty balanced from top to bottom. Today, I just wanted to go out there and keep battling and save our bullpen a little. When Mike hit that home run, that gave me a little break heading to the last two innings."
Following the play-in game on Sept. 6, the remaining four teams will play nine-inning games beginning on Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 10, under a double-elimination format and all of the playoff games will be played at Rainbow Construction Field through this month until a champion is crowned.