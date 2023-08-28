Perhaps this summer more than other recent years, the Charles–St. Mary's Baseball League has been more contentious and evenly matched despite the addition of a sixth team, and that parity will soon unfold during the upcoming CHASM playoffs.

Through the final weekend of play last Sunday, all six teams were separated by a modest sum of five wins, with Pomfret (12-6) owning the best record while none of the teams have yet been eliminated from postseason play. In 2020 and 2021, Pomfret had coasted to the regular season title by winning 17 games each season, but this year the Pirates needed to win three of their final four games to earn the top seed heading to the postseason.


  

