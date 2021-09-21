One year after they coasted through the Charles & St. Mary's County Baseball league regular season only to get upended in the championship series by Western Charles, the Pomfret Pirates attained their first CHASM title on Sunday afternoon by completing some unfinished business from a season ago.
Pomfret (19-3) escaped some early trouble then broke open a 5-5 contest by plating five runs in a decisive home half of the seventh inning on Sunday afternoon at Rainbow Construction Field en route to a 10-5 victory over Indian Head. Nick Miller gave the Pirates the lead for good with a two-run triple and later Peyton Myers added another two-run shot against Indian Head starting pitcher Cam Remalia in the seventh.
"We came out sloppy in the beginning," said Pomfret manager Jason Simms. "I told the guys after the second inning we could not afford to make any more mistakes. After that they played great. We got great pitching and great defense and our guys came up with some timely hits. It could not have gone any better."
Much of the success Pomfret enjoyed all summer and throughout the playoffs came courtesy of current and returning College of Southern Maryland players. Pitcher Dylan Bell recorded the win after allowing five run in 8 ⅔ innings and reliever Austin Segarre retired one batter with the bases loaded in the top of the ninth to attain the save.
Pomfret third baseman Mikey Guy, the league's top defensive infielder, played flawlessly at the hot corner, shortstop Austin Simms started the seventh inning rally with a one-out walk and first baseman Peyton Myers, the league's home run leader, added to his total with a two-run shot. Both Bell and Segarre and catcher Eli Wilhlem will also return to College of Southern Maryland for the 2022 spring season.
"Once we started scoring some runs, I felt a little more relaxed out there," Bell said. "I really didn't want to come out [with two outs in the ninth], but I understood why Jason did it. This whole summer was a lot of fun. A lot of us are going to be playing again next season at CSM. It should be a fun season."
Indian Head (18-6) reached Sunday's championship game by unseating three-time defending tournament champion Western Charles, 6-0, one day earlier and the Indians forged a 2-0 lead in the top of the second on Sunday. But Pomfret countered with three unearned runs in the home half of the frame against Remalia and the teams were tied at 5-all heading to the bottom of the seventh.
Austin Simms started the rally with a one-out walk then Tyler Croson beat out an infield single. Miller followed with a two-run triple into the right field corner to give the Pirates a 7-5 lead then Miller scored on a sacrifice fly by Darren Prebble who reached on an error. Myers followed with a two-run shot that accounted for the final runs of the game and the CHASM season.
"Looking back on it, this really was a great season," said Indian Head coach Darren Sanders. "We had a tough loss to Pomfret at the end of the season that cost us the top seed then we opened the playoffs with a tough loss to Western Charles. But we came right back to get here. My hat's off to Pomfret - they have a very good team and they made the plays and hit the ball well today."
One day earlier the CHASM league announced its annual award winners. Western Charles shortstop Tyler Summers was named the league's Most Valuable Player for the fourth time; Pomfret hurler Dean Kirby was named the league's top pitcher; Guy was acknowledged as the league's top defensive infielder; St. Mary's center fielder Julian Grant was named the top outfielder; Pomfret's Darren Prebble was given the Pernell Young Memorial Award for being the top left-handed batter; and Reid D'Antuono received the Chris D'Antuono Sportsmanship Award named in honor of his late brother who passed away in June.