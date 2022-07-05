Although he has yet to make his presence known on the Professional Golfers Association Tour, Fort Washington resident and Oxon Hill High School graduate Demarkis Cooper has carved out his niche as a pro by teaching the game to people of all ages through the City Swing in Washington, D.C.
Cooper, who graduated from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore where he played four seasons, admitted that golf was not his first sport as a youngster. He had initially played basketball, football and baseball and finally gravitated to golf just before high school. His initial outings produced triple-digit scores, as if often the case among beginners, but he rapidly dropped strokes and eventually found himself shooting in the mid-upper 70s.
"I really wasn't interested in playing golf when I was a kid," Cooper said. "I played basketball and football and baseball as a kid, but I really wasn't exposed to golf until right before I started high school. When I first started playing I would shoot 110-115, but before long I could break 100, then break 90, then break 80."
During his four seasons at UMES competing in the MEAC, Cooper watched his scores gradually improve. As a freshman, he averaged an 82 in seven tournaments, then one year later had trimmed that down to an 81 while posting a pair of top 10 finishes. As a junior he had an average score of 80 in seven events and was named to the MEAC Golf All-Academic Team. Then as a senior on 2017-2018 he averaged a 79 with two top 10 finishes and was named to the MEAC Commissioner's All-Academic Team.
"I really enjoyed my playing days at UMES," said Cooper, who fired a career best 2-under par 70 in the first round of the National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame tournament on Sep. 23, 2016. "Each year I was able to improve my game and continue to get good grades. All of the hard work that I put in those days convinced me that I could pursue a career as a professional golf instructor."
At City Swing, an indoor facility in Washington, D.C., Cooper works with a wide array of golfers seeking to improve their game. While he prefers competing outside on the links and improving his game, personally, at the driving range or on the putting greens, Cooper actually derives more pleasure from teaching students indoors.
"For me, although I really love playing and being outdoors playing, I definitely prefer teaching indoors," Cooper said. "You can do so much more working with someone indoors. You stay out of the heat and humidity and have a chance to relax more and just focus on more things. I still love playing and I get the chance to get out and play on occasion, but I probably spend 25-30 hours indoors teaching and that's perfect for me."