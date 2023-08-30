Competitors and onlookers who ventured to Maryland International Raceway for the Funny Car Chaos qualifiers on Aug. 25 and the eliminations and finals the next evening were poised to test their speed and stamina on the quarter-mile straightaway where victories transcend time.

In the A Division final contested just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night, D.J. Cox (3.74 seconds, 207.62 miles per hour) driving the DXI Construction nitro fueled funny car recorded a dramatic hole shot victory when he edged Jim Gafford (3.70, 202.65) in his car, "Svengali," by 14 one-thousands of a second, although technically it was Gafford who lowered the track record that he set two hours earlier in the semifinals.


  

