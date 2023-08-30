Crew members of the funny car "Raider" offer a needed push back to the starting line following a burnout on Saturday evening in the elimination round of the Funny Car Chaos at Maryland International Raceway.
Driver Mike Geroni and his funny car namesake await their turn at the starting line for the elimination round of the Funny Car Chaos at Maryland International Raceway on Saturday evening. Geroni advanced to the Class D semifinals but did not reach the finals.
Fans virtually fill the grandstands on the right side of the quarter-mile race track at the Maryland International Raceway as the track in Budds Creek hosted the Funny Car Chaos on Friday and Saturday evenings.
Team members of Gary Pritchett's "Bunny & The Boys" car honoring longtime local legend Bunny Burkett gather in the winners circle at Maryland International Raceway on Saturday night after capturing the B Division championship of the Funny Car Chaos in Budds Creek last weekend.
Driver D.J. Cox and his entire team gather in the winners' circle at Maryland International Raceway on Saturday night after their DXI Construction car captured the A Division Championship of the Funny Car Chaos in Budds Creek last weekend.
Competitors and onlookers who ventured to Maryland International Raceway for the Funny Car Chaos qualifiers on Aug. 25 and the eliminations and finals the next evening were poised to test their speed and stamina on the quarter-mile straightaway where victories transcend time.
In the A Division final contested just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night, D.J. Cox (3.74 seconds, 207.62 miles per hour) driving the DXI Construction nitro fueled funny car recorded a dramatic hole shot victory when he edged Jim Gafford (3.70, 202.65) in his car, "Svengali," by 14 one-thousands of a second, although technically it was Gafford who lowered the track record that he set two hours earlier in the semifinals.
"The last time I raced here 28 years ago I won a Junior Dragster event," said Cox, who will be heading to Indianapolis this weekend for an NHRA event. "I've been here twice and I won both times. We struggled a little bit in the heat early, but we got everything figured out for the eliminations and the final. That was my first time driving a Nitro [fueled] car and it means a lot to win this."
In the B Division, longtime local driver Gary Pritchett (3.96, 184.40), fittingly driving the yellow "Bunny & The Boys" car honoring local legend Bunny Burkett in the inaugural event, edged Wayne Hofman's "Mission Atomic" for the victory. Pritchett, who is also headed to Indianapolis this weekend for another funny car event, has already won 55 top fuel titles in his career but admitted this one had immeasurable value.
"To be able to come back here and win this event on this track means so much to me," Pritchett said. "This is such an emotional win. We've been racing here for 30 years and to be able to come back here for the inaugural running of this event means so much to me. I've won 55 top fuel titles in my career, but I would trade all of them to win this one."
In the C Division, Cody Helger behind the wheel of "Dazed & Confuzed," edged Chris Massarella in another close contest. Helger (4.28, 164.97) edged Massarella (4.37, 165.82) for the title while driving a car named for the movie title of the same name, not the Led Zeppelin song.
"This was the last race for this funny car this year," said Helger, a Rhode Island native. "I am going to focus on my 55 Chevy now. We had a great run all the way through. The whole team really kept the car at its peak all weekend. Chris and I have had a number of classic battles in the finals."
In the D Division, Drew Sweetman (4.52, 160.84) driving the yellow "Frantic Ford," a vehicle with a long history at the local raceway, edged Drew White (4.59, 150.40) in another title clash that offered a hint of sentimental value.
"This one means a lot," Sweetman said. "I was hoping to get one of the big ones before the end of the season. We're heading to Virginia Motorsports next weekend then we're going to the Keystone Classic the weekend on Sept. 23-24. When it came down to the semifinals and the final the crew had to car ready."