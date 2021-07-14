Waldorf native and recent Ohio State University graduate Eric Harrison Jr. has excelled in track and field events since his days at St. John's College High School, and now he has been afforded the rare opportunity to compete in the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo as a member of the Trinidad and Tobago track team.
Harrison, who grew up in Waldorf and spent countless days training with previous members of the Westlake High School track and field team under the guidance of Adano Murray, has long held dual citizenship in the United States and Trinidad. Harrison was able to switch allegiance to compete for Trinidad and Tobago, and that met with approval from his mother, Jo Harrison, who was born in Trinidad and resides in Waldorf.
"I think I was fortunate to have this opportunity to compete in the Olympics for Trinidad," said Harrison, who will be a member of that country's 400-meter relay team. "My mom is from Trinidad, so I thought it would be great to be able to compete for her and for her home country. I'm excited about the opportunity to go to Japan and compete in the Olympics and hopefully bring home a medal."
Harrison has excelled in the 60-meter (6.71), 100-meter (10.16) and 200-meter (20.30) sprints during his days at Ohio State and holds school records in all three events. He just missed the Olympic qualifying cuts for both the 100 and 200, so his primary focus over the next two weeks during training is working with his newfound relay teammates.
"We leave for Louisiana for training on Tuesday, then we will head to Japan with the Trinidad team on July 25," Harrison said. "I know two of the other members on the relay, Akhani Islop and Keyani Benjamin. They're both very fast and I've competed against them in Big Ten meets. Now we get to be teammates on the relay. We still have to work out the order, but it's going to be a really good relay."
Like all other college athletes who competed in various levels of the NCAA and NJCAA, Harrison has the option to return next season and an additional senior season and he has already committed to the Buckeyes for the indoor and outdoor seasons. In addition to possibly helping Ohio State win Big Ten titles in both seasons, Harrison has several individual goals in mind.
"My main goal is to help Ohio State win the Big Ten championship and compete for a national title," Harrison said. "I think we will have the team that can do it. I would like to win the Big Ten title in the 60- and 200-[meter sprints] indoors and then then 100[-meter sprint] outdoors. Those are my main goals next season, but right now my focus is on helping Trinidad win an Olympic medal. I'm excited for the opportunity to compete in Japan."