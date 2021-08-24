Among the hundreds of drag racers who ventured to Maryland International Raceway at Budds Creek last weekend for the IHRA events, several were able to win the war of attrition while seeking to avoid the elements.
Following a day with only occasional showers in St. Mary's County, dark clouds made their presence known on Sunday evening as the track prepared to host various finals and quarterfinals. Only two of them were contested as a brief, heavy shower forced the cancellation of the last two hours of competition.
Fittingly, Mechanicsville resident Freddy Harding won the final race before the rains preempted the remainder of championship events. Harding, driving Black Betty, rolled down the quarter-mile straightaway in 4.95 seconds to capture the championship by a scant 17 one-thousandths of a second. Moments after crossing the finish line, brief, heavy rains ended the festivities.
"We were getting ready to stage and I could see a few rain drops on my windshield," said Harding, a 2007 Chopticon High School graduate who had garnered his first victory at Budds Creek one year earlier in the same event. "I just wanted to get down there before the rains started. When I came off the line I knew it was going to be close but I was going for it."
During his rookie season of IHRA competition one year ago, Harding won the overall points standings. But his current campaign had brought ample misfortune and his "sophomore slump" had extended through much of the summer. Harding and his crew, including his father, Fred Harding, girlfriend, Amber Thompson, and David Hanlon spent $8,000 replacing the transmission in Black Betty last week.
"We've been able to overcome so much," Harding said. "This whole crew does so much work. It was definitely a team effort."
In the pro-mod final contested one race before Harding prevailed, Fred Scriba, driving The Sorcerer, blitzed the Budds Creek strip in 3.73 seconds to prevail by a virtually immeasurable 21 ten-thousandths of a second. Scriba and Harding had won the only two finals contested on Sunday and their trips to the winner's circle were preempted by the shower.
"It means a lot to get this win. We worked really hard for this," Scriba said. "We had a lot of close races. On a hot day like today, you're just hoping to get down the track. That was quite a battle that last run. It was tight. Every time I looked over, he was right there alongside me. But it was great to come back here and get this win."