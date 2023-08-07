Last Saturday afternoon's Charles & St. Mary's Baseball League doubleheader between Indian Head and La Plata offered a contrasting twist as the teams split two games that had very little in common.

La Plata prevailed 3-0 in the opener behind a four-hit shutout from veteran hurler and coach Tony Sweeney in a quick, clean game that lasted under two hours. Indian Head avenged that setback in the nightcap, however, as the Indians jumped on Colton Sweeney early, benefiting from several Twins' miscues then just lasted for an 8-7 victory.


  