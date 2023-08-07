La Plata pitcher Colton Sweeny fires to the plate in the bottom of the first inning of Saturday's second game against Indian Head at Rainbow Construction Field as leadoff batter Sam Wright takes a lead off second base.
Indian Head runner Justin Hitt takes a lead off first base in the first inning of last Saturday's second game against La Plata in Charles & St. Mary's Baseball League action at Rainbow Construction Field. Hitt would later collect a four-out save in relief as the Indians won the nightcap 8-7 after dropping the opener 3-0.
Ted Black/Southern Maryland News
Last Saturday afternoon's Charles & St. Mary's Baseball League doubleheader between Indian Head and La Plata offered a contrasting twist as the teams split two games that had very little in common.
La Plata prevailed 3-0 in the opener behind a four-hit shutout from veteran hurler and coach Tony Sweeney in a quick, clean game that lasted under two hours. Indian Head avenged that setback in the nightcap, however, as the Indians jumped on Colton Sweeney early, benefiting from several Twins' miscues then just lasted for an 8-7 victory.
"I felt pretty good the whole game," Tony Sweeney said of his four-hit shutout in the opener. "They had second and third one inning, but that was pretty much the only time they threatened. I was not happy that I walked a couple of guys. I would rather give up two home runs than walk two batters."
Indian Head shortstop Charlie Wright admitted that the older Sweeney was simply on top of his game in the opener and the Indians did not have an answer for the veteran hurler. In the nightcap, however, Wright and his teammates raced to a 5-0 lead early against youthful Colton Sweeney — four of those runs were unearned — then just lasted for an 8-7 victory.
"Tony was really good that first game," Wright said. "He kept us off balance and pretty much lulled us to sleep. I thought we did a better job in the second game attacking early in the count and making better contact. They had a couple of mistakes the first two innings, but we hit the ball hard."
After being blanked in the opener by older Sweeney, the Indians jumped on the younger Sweeney early although most of the damage was self-inflicted. Sam Wright opened the second game by reaching on an error, stole second then scored on a one-out error by Clint Saunders. Indian Head scored four times in the second, although three of them were unearned, as Aaron Michael, Justin Hitt and Sam Wright each drove in one run.
Indian Head added to its advantage in the third when Charlie Wright singled then scored on a one-out single by Bobby Connelly. The Indians pushed the advantage to 8-4 in the fifth on a two-run single by John Kale, who was erased at second attempting to garner the extra base.
La Plata made things interesting by scoring three times in the top of the sixth as Michael allowed two inherited runners to score before Hitt ended the frame with a strikeout. Hitt returned for the seventh to collect the save, yielding a leadoff single before retiring the next three batters, two of which he fanned.