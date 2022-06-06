In a pair of contests that clearly developed along opposing lines, defending league champion Pomfret split two Charles & St. Mary's County Baseball League games with Indian Head on Sunday afternoon at Rainbow Construction Field.
Pomfret had coasted to a 12-4 victory in the first game as the Pirates collected 15 hits and put the exclamation mark on the lopsided triumph when Austin Simms smacked a bases-clearing double in the top of the seventh. There was, however, considerably more drama in the nightcap as the Indians earned the split by scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth en route to a 6-4 victory.
"In the past, those guys have always had our number," said Indian Head coach Darren Saunders, who doubled and scored in his lone at-bat of the day in the sixth. "They really put it on us that first game, but we battled back to win the second. Now we get a couple of weeks off and we don't play again until June 26 and we have a scrimmage against the Senators at Blue Crabs on Friday."
After being humbled in the opener, Indian Head gave starting pitcher Ryan Kesecker an early 3-0 lead when the Indians pushed across three runs in the bottom of the second against Pomfret starter Dylan Bell. Kesecker limited the Pirates to four runs, two earned in five-plus innings of work on Sunday but he did not factor in the second courtesy of his final pitch of the outing.
Pomfret had trimmed the Indian Head lead to 3-2 by getting two unearned runs off Kesecker in the fourth, then two innings later he yielded a solo home run to the Pirates' Anthony Waterloo leading off the sixth. Brett Michael yielded the go-ahead run on a double by Joey Downing, but the Indians' reliever would eventually garner the win.
Bell had initially limited the Indians to three runs through the first five frames, but the Indian Head lineup took the lead with three runs in the home half of the sixth, getting the last two unearned. Saunders doubled and scored then Michael doubled and scored on a two-run single by Jeremy Remalia before catcher Charlie Wright flew out to center.
Michael, briefly on the hook for the loss, would garner the win when closer Justin Hitt escaped serious trouble in the seventh to collect the save. Tyler Croson had a one-out double then Nick Miller singled and stole second. But Hitt fanned Darren Prebble then induced Waterloo, whose homer had ended Kesecker's outing the inning before, on a grounder to short to end the contest.
"I like to make things interesting," Hitt said of his closer's role. "But with a two-run lead I was pretty relaxed. I knew if I made good pitches the defense would make plays behind me."
Pomfret, arguably the dominant force in the CHASM league the previous two summers when it captured one title and just missed on another, made quick work of the Indians in the opener. Pomfret scored once in the first, another in the second, twice more in the third, three times in the fourth, once in the fifth then four times in the seventh.
Miller singled twice and scored twice, Trevor Drummond had four hits and scored once, Simms had a three-run double in the seventh, Jordan McKenzie went 3-for-4 and scored three times and Croson singled, walked and scored twice. But after plating 12 runs in the opener, the Pirates managed only four in the nightcap and only two of them were actually earned.
"We just didn't hit the ball the second game," said Pomfret coach Jason Simms. "Our pitching was good both games, but we didn't hit that second game. I have a lot of new guys on the team this year. Some of my college guys are playing with a collegiate team and they're already playing five games each week."