Regency Furniture Stadium 2008

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs christened Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf with a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over the Lancaster Barnstormers to win the franchise’s first home game on May 2, 2008. The Blue Crabs then went on to sweep Lancaster the rest of that weekend.

 File photo

Regency Furniture Stadium, a $28 million ballpark paid for largely with taxpayer dollars, opened in 2008 in Waldorf. Ever since, it has been the home of the Southern Maryland Blue Claws of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

Supporters forecast that the stadium would spur economic growth in the wealthy, rural community which surrounds it. Ten years later, the economic and demographic changes are mixed.


  