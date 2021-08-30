In the weeks since the start of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and perhaps bolstered by the success of their fellow Americans in the recent Olympic Games there, local athletes Trevon Jenifer and Lawrence Sapp have excelled in their pursuit of medals.
Huntingtown resident Jenifer is a member of the U.S. Wheelchair Basketball Team, which was 4-1 in Group B Pool Play, including a 66-38 win over Australia on Sunday afternoon. The U.S. team was scheduled to play against Turkey on Sept. 1 in a quarterfinals match in hopes to earn a spot in the semifinals on Sept. 3.
Jenifer grabbed three rebounds in 24 minutes of playing time on Sunday, one day after Team USA suffered a 64-63 setback to Great Britain when Jenifer scored eight points in 27 minutes.
"Our biggest improvement [from England] was our execution," said Matt Scott, a five-time Paralympian. "When we put together strong offensive and defensive execution, we can be unstoppable. We have experienced what our defense can produce, and we pride ourselves in how we perform defensively individually and as a team."
Jake Williams has been among the primary reasons for the team's success in pool play. In 33 minutes of playing time against Australia, Williams scored 24 points, grabbed eight rebounds and added seven assists. With just over a minute in the first half, Willians rolled into a three-pointer that propelled Team USA to a 38-26 halftime advantage and eventual lopsided tally.
"I try to keep the same routine every game," Williams said. "Consistency is the key for me and the team. We had to make some small adjustments, and I'm glad we were able to perform well on both ends."
Team USA opened the games by edging Germany, 58-55, as Jenifer scored six points and grabbed seven rebounds. The American squad owned a tepid one-point lead in the waning seconds until Joshua Turek hit a pair of free throws to seal the verdict.
"We have to be accountable to each other because this is our Super Bowl," Turek said. "So, you have to step up and make your shots. I knew that they were going to call my number at the end of the game if it came down to free throws. I was mentally locked in - I knew what to do."
Sapp, a Waldorf resident and rising sophomore at the University of Cincinnati, finished fifth in the men's 100-meter butterfly (57.36) and will later compete in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke.
"While it felt really smooth and that feels great, I'm still kind of building up that energy here today," Sapp said. "I think I would probably extend this to work out a little bit in the first 50 [meters] and maybe try to maintain the breathing product into the second 50 rather than stepping up to one breath of air. But overall, it was great."