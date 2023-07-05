La Plata Post 82 leadoff batter Will Battle takes a lead off first base while St. Mary's Post 255 first baseman Will Hagan guards the bag. Battle scored twice for La Plata in the second game, but St. Mary's earned the split by taking that contest 14-6 after dropping the opener 7-4 on Tuesday at La Plata High School.
La Plata Post 82 leadoff batter Will Battle takes a lead off first base while St. Mary's Post 255 first baseman Will Hagan guards the bag. Battle scored twice for La Plata in the second game, but St. Mary's earned the split by taking that contest 14-6 after dropping the opener 7-4 on Tuesday at La Plata High School.
Staff photo by Ted Black
St. Mary's Post 255 pitcher Ryan Brown fires to the plate in the bottom of the first inning of Tuesday's second game against La Plata Post 82. Brown and Post 255 scored early and often to take the second game 14-6 after losing the opener 7-4 on Tuesday.
Staff photo by Ted Black
La Plata Post 82 pitcher Evan Adams fires to the plate in the top of the first inning of Tuesday's second game against St. Mary's Post 255 as St. Mary's leadoff batter Hunter Lee takes a lead off second after opening the game with a single then being awarded second on a balk. La Plata won the opener 7-4 but St. Mary's earned the split by taking the second game 14-6 on Tuesday.
When the La Plata Post 82 and St. Mary's Post 255 baseball teams split their Frank Riley American Legion doubleheader on Tuesday, July 4, at La Plata High School it marked the beginning of a week in which the two teams will become well acquainted.
La Plata Post 82, which won the opener 7-4 behind a solid outing from starting pitcher Rollins, was scheduled to venture to face St. Mary's Post 255 on Thursday at Chancellor's Run Regional Park for the final twin bill of the summer for both teams. Then next Monday, Post 82 and Post 255 will likely meet again in the opening round of the District Tournament.
"We're going to see them a few more times this summer," La Plata Post 82 coach Adam Chaney said following Tuesday's split. "I thought Kyle did a great job shutting down their big hitters in the first game. The top of their lineup is pretty good. Our top of the order got us some runs in the first game and we held them down after that."
St. Mary's Post 255 rebounded to take the second half of the twin-bill 14-6 as the visitors scored early and often and benefited from several La Plata miscues. Post 82 starter Evan Adams was chased after allowing eight runs in 2 2/3 innings of work, although the last five that Post 255 pushed across in the top of the third came courtesy of a one-out error that allowed Dawson Wetherald to reach on a fielder's choice.
"You know, we really have not been playing that well the past two weeks," St. Mary's Post 255 coach Jason Bean said. "These guys think they can win simply by stepping onto the field and this isn't the type of team that can do that. Their first pitcher [Rollins] did a good job containing our hitters and they got the momentum early and kept it going. In the second game we got the lead early and kept it."
St. Mary's scored two runs in the top of the first of the second game then watched La Plata countered with two runs of their own. When St. Mary's got one run in the top of the second, La Plata again immediately countered with the equalizer. But the host's ability to match runs soon faced an insurmountable hurdle.
With the two teams tied at 3-3 heading to the third, St. Mary's gained a comfortable advantage by scoring five unearned runs as Hunter Lee was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded then Caleb Bean and Ryan Brown followed with run-scoring singles before Colby Hayden flew out to center to end the frame. All five St. Mary's runs were unearned in the third and they added two more in the fourth.
While more than one-half of its initial runs on Tuesday came courtesy of La Plata errors, the St. Mary's bats came alive in the top of the seventh. Ryan Brown, Hayden and Will Hagan had consecutive one-out doubles to chase La Plata reliever Peyton Lee then catcher Gabe Moltumyr greeted Joey Mehaw with a two-run homer to cp the scoring and cement the split for Post 255 on Tuesday.