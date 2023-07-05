When the La Plata Post 82 and St. Mary's Post 255 baseball teams split their Frank Riley American Legion doubleheader on Tuesday, July 4, at La Plata High School it marked the beginning of a week in which the two teams will become well acquainted.

La Plata Post 82, which won the opener 7-4 behind a solid outing from starting pitcher Rollins, was scheduled to venture to face St. Mary's Post 255 on Thursday at Chancellor's Run Regional Park for the final twin bill of the summer for both teams. Then next Monday, Post 82 and Post 255 will likely meet again in the opening round of the District Tournament.


  

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews