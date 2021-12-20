St. Mary's County resident and Chopticon High School graduate Mikey Latham Jr. credits his entire team for the success that he has enjoyed three of the last four years, but he may have secured his most recent title in single-handed fashion.
Latham won the 2021 Small Car Nationals and the Track Hobby Stock Championships at the Potomac Speedway, titles that he also garnered in 2018 and 2019. Latham, who credits his father, Mike Latham Sr., grandfather Jimmy Johnson, crew members Danny Davis and John Latham, and girlfriend, Katie Hill, with the bulk of his success, won the last race while driving with a broken right hand.
"Really, everyone has been so important in helping me win these titles again," Latham Jr. said. "I have always been a big fan of my dad. He's a big influence on me. We do all of our own work. We had to borrow a motor from David Watts to win that last race. We went through three motors this year. So being able to overcome all of that adversity and win the titles was really special."
Latham Jr. was not the only immediate member of his family to enjoy success at Potomac Speedway this season. Latham Sr. returned from a four-year hiatus to attain his 54th driving victory, edging Mike Cusick for the overall lead in that category locally. The elder Latham has also attained titles in 2016 and 2017 before turning the reins over to his son.
"I wouldn't have anything without the support of my father and my grandfather," said Latham Jr., who works for a private contractor in St. Inigoes. "They do so much work. We do all of the body work on the car and we have to build our own motors and race on our own tires. We get a little break now, but the season starts in March and goes through October. There's a lot of hard work involved, but you also need some luck, too."
Latham admits that he faced a genuine uphill battle heading into his final event. Not only did his family need to borrow a motor, but Latham had suffered a broken right hand and would have to do most of the steering with his off, left hand. Latham led through most of the 25-lap event, yielded the lead with five laps remaining then rallied to prevail in the final lap.
"Like I said, you need a little luck sometimes," said Latham, who also attends classes at the College of Southern Maryland. "I led through the first 20 laps, then I got passed. With one lap to go we were under a caution, but when we came out of it I managed to pass him. It was definitely the toughest race I ever won. I had to drive the whole time with one hand."
Latham said that he plans to compete in upwards of 21 events next year beginning in early spring with the hopes of landing two more titles for the fourth time in five years.