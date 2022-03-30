Throughout his playing days at Leonardtown High School and later with a trio of college teams, Raiders' graduate Bowen "Bo" Plagge had always perceived himself primarily as an everyday player and gave little thought to pursuing a potential career as a pitcher despite making only occasional appearances on the mound.
But late last month the Chicago White Sox envisioned a different direction for Plagge and signed him to a Major League Baseball contract with the task of converting him into a pitcher. Plagge, whose favorite baseball player as a youngster was former Atlanta Braves star Chipper Jones, spent spring training with the White Sox in Arizona and will open the 2022 season with the Winston-Salem Dash, the team's single-A affiliate in North Carolina.
"Ever since I was a little kid I have dreamed of becoming a major leaguer and now I have the chance to live that dream," Plagge said in a phone interview from the White Sox training facility in Arizona. "Of course, my entire life I have always thought of myself as an everyday player, but the White Sox liked my potential as a pitcher."
Plagge, who played collegiate baseball at Towson University for two seasons, transferred to St. Mary's College of Maryland for one year then to Auburn University — his original college choice — to focus on academics. Plagge played club baseball at Auburn, but became a fourth generation graduate of the school when he completed his bachelor's degree in exercise science with summa cum laude honors.
"My initial plan was to attend Auburn and follow in the footsteps of my parents and my grandfather and great-grandfather," Plagge said. "But then I decided on Towson University and those two seasons went okay. I did not pitch much, but I played well and batted over .300 for two seasons facing some of the best Division I pitchers in the country. But I really wanted to graduate from Auburn."
After transferring from St. Mary's College to Auburn for his senior year, Plagge had considered forgoing baseball altogether. But his childhood dream of someday donning a major league jersey propelled him onto the Tigers' club baseball squad where, again in limited pitching chances, he fanned 19 batters and allowed only one run on two hits in 11 innings of work.
During his two seasons at Towson, where he had been used sparingly as a pitcher, Plagge hardly turned any heads. He went 2-7 with an inflated 10.88 ERA and 47 walks compared with 35 strikeouts, but he maintained his spot in the lineup by hitting .307 (23 for 75) with four home runs, two doubles and nine runs batted in during those two seasons.
When Plagge arrived at Auburn, his main focus was clearly academics and he offered to forgo another season on the diamond with the varsity squad. But his club level pitching performances initially caught the attention of Detroit Tigers' scouts and later the White Sox and his work with Devin Hayes at Tread Athletics in North Carolina began to harness his raw pitching talent.
"I had only been part of the Tread Athletics training program for six weeks when I began to regularly hit 93-94 miles per hour on my fastball," Plagge said. "With more advanced training, the White Sox felt that I could hit 95-96 regularly during spring training and then the sky's the limit from there. I am just so grateful for the opportunity to have this chance to live out my dream of playing in the major leagues."
Plagge is following on the heels of another St. Mary's County product, Chopticon High School graduate Ljay Newsome, who made his major league debut with the Seattle Mariners on Aug. 20, 2020, against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Newsome went 1-2 with a 6.53 ERA, fanned 25 batters and walked only four in 30 1/3 innings of work with the Mariners. He was claimed off waivers by the St. Louis Cardinals during the offseason and is recovering from Tommy John surgery.
"If someone like myself, from a small town like Leonardtown, Maryland, and Ljay Newsome from Morganza, can make it to the big leagues, then anything is possible," Plagge said. "I remember when Ljay was a senior he was already throwing 95, 96 miles per hour. Now there could be two players from St. Mary's County in the major leagues at the same time."