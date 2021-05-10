With the spring sports season already underway in Charles County as well as in Calvert and St. Mary's counties, a select number of girls lacrosse players from across the Southern Maryland region were selected to the U.S. Lacrosse Chesapeake Chapter Maryland Metro Team.
Northern High School juniors Eliza Cochran and Mackenzie Blackwell and sophomore Brooke Boyd were all chosen as part of the Southern Maryland contingent along with Huntingtown's Ella-Rae Cox and Hannah Schiemer, Leonardtown's Promise Morgan, North Point junior Kendra Defilippo, Patuxent's Abby Alderman, and Carly Tepel and Gina Jaffurs of St. Mary's Ryken.
More than 160 girls from across the state were on hand to compete for spots on the Maryland Metro Team, divided into four teams with 35 coaches, evaluators and volunteers on hand for the selection process on March 28. The Chesapeake Chapter will now have four teams competing in the 90th National High School Girls Lacrosse Tournament on May 29 and 30 at Cedar Lane Regional Park in Bel Air.
"I was very honored to be selected," Cochran said. "There were hundreds of really good players there from the whole state trying out for the team. I'm looking forward to the games and our season. It was exciting to be selected and now we're all excited about this season."
"My freshman year I was selected to Team two, so it was good to see that I had been picked for Team one this year," Blackwell said. "It showed that I had improved since my freshman year. There were a lot of really good girls there trying out, so it was an honor to get picked."
Boyd, who also played for the Patriots field hockey team during the recently concluded abbreviated fall season, also admitted she was honored and moderately surprised to be chosen to the squad as a sophomore while many of the other plays selected are current high school juniors.
"I really felt honored to be selected to Team one," said Boyd, who turned 16 one day after scoring the team's 'golden goal' in a 1-0, overtime victory at Leonardtown last month. "There were so many really talented girls there at tryouts. I really didn't know if I would get selected, but it was definitely an honor to be chosen."