Typically when youngsters head to Disney World in Florida in August it is part of a planned family vacation and their last chance to enjoy the remnants of summer before school starts. But that was not the case for a number of local golfers who participated on the Junior Tour.
After competing in a handful of events throughout Southern Maryland this summer, more than a dozen local golfers headed to Disney World for the Aug. 7 to 9 Junior Tour National Championships. Among the boys and girls competing in three different aged groups, several were in serious contention for a national title during the two-day event.
“I feel like we had a good turnout,” said Sean Bannon, Southern Maryland director of the Junior Tour. “All 13 kids that we had competing in Florida did very well. They all gave it 110 percent during some of the hottest temperatures of the summer in Orlando. A few of the kids had never played 18 holes, let alone 36 holes of competition.”
Of the 13 local products who made the trip, five finished the season ranked in the top 20 and seven were in the top 25. The lone top 10 finisher was Owen Newberry (Crofton Middle School), who finished fourth in the 10-13 age bracket. Trevor Simpson, a rising sophomore at La Plata High School, was 13th in the 14-18 bracket, while David Wright, a rising sophomore at Huntingtown, took 15th.
In the 6-9 age group, Ashton Bryant placed 15th overall, while Ryan Ritchie was 29th and Joslen Bryant took 32nd. Jason Dacanay was 17th in the 10-13 age bracket and Philip Verghese was 22nd in that group. Ryan Graves (Westlake) was 21st, Shelby Herbert (La Plata) took 29th, Blake Nichols (Huntingtown) placed 41st, Nicholas Finamore III (Calvert) and Jessica Murphy (Patuxent) were 50th and 51st, respectively.
“I just wish Mother Nature had allowed for the two older divisions to complete the round,” Bannon said. “Looking back at the score cards, each and every one of them was on pace to better their previous round’s score and move substantially up the leaderboard. I couldn’t be happier with how each and everyone of these kids did.”
Bannon noted that the local golfers will have their chance to compete in six fall events beginning with the two-day opening outing at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course in Lusby on September 12-13.
