Several members of the Calvert Legends pickleball club ventured to Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., last month for the 2022 U.S. Senior Games Olympics seeking their share of the spotlight and at least of trio of them returned home with gold medals for attaining national titles in individual and doubles' events.
Calvert Legends teammates Rob Martin and Paul Colbert Jr., reunited in part by their passion for the sport after graduating from Largo High School over 40 years ago, combined to win the men's 60-64 doubles' tournament title. Martin, who is also an assistant coach for the Huntingtown High School girls' soccer team, admitted the tandem endured an emotional roller coaster ride in the last day of the tournament.
Colbert and Martin had coasted through the first five rounds of the double-elimination tournament and headed into the championship finals with ample cushion. They could actually lose twice and still prevail courtesy of the 15-point "If" game finale, meaning their opponents would have to beat them three times in order to eventually prevent Colbert and Martin from gold medal honors.
"We were both pretty relaxed heading to the championship round," Martin said. "I thought there was no way any team could beat us three times. The key for us was staying in the winners' bracket."
In actuality, Colbert and Martin needed every ounce of cushion their previous victories had afforded them heading to the championship round. They were upended in consecutive matches then were forced to clash in the "If" game, and, as fate would have it, they actually trailed 13-10 in the late stages of that contest and were two points away from being upended.
"Down 13-10, I turned to Paul and he looked at me and we both said 'focus', we have to stay focused and play each point and not worry about the score," Martin said. "We had to turn up the intensity and just focus on each point."
Colbert and Martin rallied to draw even at 14-all then closed out the gold medal match by earning the next two points for the 16-14 victory. Immediately after attaining the title, Martin admitted both he and his teammate and fellow Largo graduate were overwhelmed with emotions, having experienced the highs and lows and eventual high of earning the title.
"Right after the match I walked over and hugged Paul and we both started crying," Martin said. "It was such an emotional ride. I mean, we had not seen each other in 40 years and then we're teammates on a pickleball doubles' team and win the gold medal. It was quite a few minutes, emotionally."
In addition to Colbert and Martin taking home gold in the 60-64 men's doubles, Jack Williams attained the title in the 80-84 men's 3.5-3.0 singles tournament and he also earned a silver medal when he and Chet Lord combined to capture the 3.5-3.0 men's doubles title. Sandy Newman earned ribbons for finishing fourth in the 60-64 women's singles 4.0 bracket and fifth in the women's doubles tournament.